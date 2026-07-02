Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 2 July

Outlook for trading

Bulls are at work and are using the depths to resurface at every opportunity available. However, the inability to sustain the trends at higher levels keep dragging the market. After spending sufficient time in volatility, the gap scenario has derailed the enthusiasm. There are pockets of bullishness that keeps springing around drawing some attention. As we near the end of the current expiry there are some possibilities of uptrend to emerge as rollover activity can emerge.