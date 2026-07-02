Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 2 July

Slow pace of recovery in the trend revival is leading us to a miserable situation in the market. As the trends remain curtailed the hope that the market would recover from lower levels is intact its just that the trends are taking some time.
Indian markets managed to close positively as volatile market action on Wednesday ending a two-day losing streak as financials, Reliance Industries and auto stocks lifted sentiment despite continued weakness in IT. The Sensex surged 444 points to close at 76,923, while the Nifty 50 reclaimed the 24,000 mark, finishing at 24,006.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
DELHIVERY (Cmp 507.70)
DELHIVERY: Buy above ₹510, stop ₹490 target ₹565 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended:Delhivery Limited is India’s largest fully integrated logistics and supply chain services company. Headquartered in Gurugram, it provides end-to-end solutions. After a slow and steady movement over the last few days the strong revival in sentiment buoyed by support from Tenkan Sen and Kijun Sen. Long body candle with volume pushed prices above 1050 levels with some strong buying at lower levels. With Auto sector showing some spirited revival once again one can consider to go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 116.77,
- 52-week high: ₹491.50,
- Volume: 18.03M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹485, resistance at ₹580.
- Risk factors: Heavy dependence on volatile e-commerce volumes, intense competition from in-house corporate logistics arms, and vulnerability to macro factors like fuel price inflation.
- Buy : above ₹510.
- Stop loss: ₹490.
- Target price: ₹565 (2 Months)
HEXT (Cmp 551.65)
HEXT:Buy above ₹553, stop ₹528 target ₹620 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended :Hexaware Technologies (NSE: HEXT) is a global IT services , the firm specializes in digital transformation, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence-led enterprise solutions across various industries. After some sharp declines since January this year the prices have been slowly and steadily climbing higher. With a positive development on artificial intelligence development area the counter has seen a swift upside indicating some upward trajectory. One can now look for some trends to carry the prices higher.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 36.94,
- 52-week high: ₹1332,
- Volume: 993.80K.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1100, resistance at ₹1600.
- Risk factors: Earnings deceleration, high valuation relative to industry peers, and reliance on highly competitive IT and digital transformation markets.
- Buy : above ₹553
- Stop loss: ₹528
- Target price: ₹620 (2 Months)
TBOTEK (Cmp 1512)
TBOTEK:Buy above ₹1515, stop ₹1450 target ₹1665 (Multiday)