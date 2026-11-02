Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 2 November

Raja Venkatraman
5 min read2 Nov 2026, 06:15 AM IST
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Raja Venkatraman, co-founder, NeoTrader, recommends three stocks for 2 November..
Summary
Market expert Raja Venkatraman shares his top stock picks for today, 2 November. Here’s his technical outlook and trade strategy.

Resistances were overcome as the bullish enthusiasm continues to face lot of hesitation and has failed to steer clear of the trend and forge ahead. However, the sustained bullish action despite some periodic shakeup has instilled greater confidence in the market.

The Indian equity markets witnessed a highly volatile yet resilient week, with benchmark indices recovering strongly after facing intermittent bouts of selling pressure. While concerns over elevated crude oil prices, global uncertainties, and mixed earnings kept traders on edge, the latter part of the week saw a notable resurgence in buying interest that enabled the Nifty to reclaim the psychologically important 23,000 mark.

The Nifty 50 closed at 23,053.10, while the Sensex settled at 74,459.53, ending the week on a firm footing.

Also Read | Anthropic IPO enthralls India's uber-rich, but where are the shares?

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

ATHERENERG (Cmp 1756)

ATHERENERG: Buy above 1760, stop 1650 target 1995 (Multiday)

  • Why it’s recommended: Ather Energy Limited is a pioneer and leading electric two-wheeler (E2W) manufacturer in India. Post a volatile phase from Augu 2026 the stock is now witnessing a revival from deep oversold levels. With a positive newsflow about its acquisition we can see the strong thrust in the momentum. As Tenkan Sen and Kijun Sen acts as a strong set of supports with support from Relative Strength Index(RSI) could help the prices rebound. Go long.
  • Key metrics:
    • P/E Ratio : 17.55,
    • 52-week high: 813.40
    • Volume: 488.81K
  • Technical analysis: Support at 1475, resistance at 2100.
  • Risk factors: Risks inherent to global maritime trade, asset cycles, and geopolitical tensions.
  • Buy : above 1760.
  • Stop loss: 1650.
  • Target price: 1995 (2 Months)

PPLPHARMA (Cmp 238.91)

PPLPHARMA: Buy above 240, stop 229 target 265 (Multiday)

Also Read | 'If new investors see markets fall 5-10%, panic and exit, they may never return'

SHYAMMETL (Cmp 1162.90)

SHYAMMETL: Buy above 1165, stop 1115 target 1285 (Multiday)

  • Why it’s recommended: Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited is a leading, debt-free diversified metal conglomerate in India, the company manufactures long steel products, ferro alloys, and aluminium foils, while generating a significant portion of its own power. The formation of a long body candle after a period of consolidation giving a breakout augurs well for the prices in the counter over the next few days. Also, newsflow of some stake sale of Saudi Business has generated some strong buying at lower levels. Go Long.
  • Key metrics:
    • P/E: 62.04,
    • 52-week high: 1014.65,
    • Volume: 174.67K
  • Technical analysis: Support at 900, resistance at 1325.
  • Risk factors: Input cost pressures, regulatory uncertainties, and cyclical demand shifts.
  • Buy : above 1165.
  • Stop loss: 1115.
  • Target price: 1285 (2 Months)

Stock market recap

A closer look beneath the headline numbers revealed a divergent market. The recovery was largely driven by heavyweight IT names, with stocks such as Infosys and Wipro attracting strong institutional buying.

Pharma stocks also displayed relative strength. However, banking, auto and broader market segments failed to participate meaningfully in the rally. The Bank Nifty underperformed and ended lower on Friday, while midcap and smallcap indices continued to witness profit booking, highlighting a lack of broad-based participation.

Outlook for trading

While the benchmark indices managed to finish the week in positive territory, the price action was more defensive than outright bullish. The leadership remained concentrated in a handful of large-cap stocks rather than the broader market. The underperformance of midcaps, smallcaps and banking stocks indicates that investors are still selectively deploying capital rather than embracing a broad risk-on approach. Rising volatility and continued uncertainty surrounding crude oil prices also suggest that market participants remain cautious.

Technically, the Nifty's ability to sustain above 23,000 has improved short-term sentiment and could open the door for a move towards 23,300-23,500. However, a meaningful uptrend will require participation from financials and broader market segments. Failure to attract wider buying interest may result in the index reverting to a range-bound phase despite the recent recovery.

From a derivatives perspective, the week's recovery appeared to be aided by significant short covering after bears failed to sustain the Nifty below the 22,800 zone. Option activity suggested aggressive put writing in the 22,800-23,000 region, indicating traders viewed this area as a strong support base. On the upside, fresh call additions around 23,100-23,300 may continue to act as an immediate hurdle in the coming week.

Also Read | Pulse of the Street: Foreign buying fuels rebound, oil risks linger

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Raja Venkatraman

Raja Venkatraman is the co-founder of NeoTrader, where he heads the training division. He conducts both offline and live market workshops, seminars, and webinars. He has been working under the guidance of Dr C K Narayan, his mentor and founder of Growth Avenues, for more than 20 years. He is an active trader in multiple asset classes, and actively shares his views on YouTube, blogs at NeoTrader, and on reputed news channels and websites. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

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