Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 2 November

Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited is a leading, debt-free diversified metal conglomerate in India, the company manufactures long steel products, ferro alloys, and aluminium foils, while generating a significant portion of its own power. The formation of a long body candle after a period of consolidation giving a breakout augurs well for the prices in the counter over the next few days. Also, newsflow of some stake sale of Saudi Business has generated some strong buying at lower levels. Go Long.