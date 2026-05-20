Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 20 May

Stock market recap: India's benchmark equity indices ended little changed on Tuesday as gains in information technology (IT) stocks, aided by a stronger dollar, were offset by weakness in banking shares, while investors awaited greater clarity on the prospects of a US-Iran deal.
The Nifty 50 fell 0.14% to close at 23,618, while the BSE Sensex slipped 0.15% to 75,200.85.
Nine of the 16 major sectors advanced. Broader markets outperformed, with the small-cap index rising 1.2% and the mid-cap index gaining 0.9%.
Here are three stocks to buy or sell as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for 20 May:
Best stocks to buy today (All Buy trades are rates of Equity & Sell rates are based on F&O)
GSFC: Buy above ₹179, stop ₹168 target ₹198(Multiday)
VBL: Buy above ₹518, stop ₹490 target ₹570 (Multiday)
POWERGRID: Buy above ₹301, stop ₹285 target ₹337 (Multiday)