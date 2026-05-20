Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 20 May

Power Grid Corp. of India Ltd (POWERGRID) is an Indian central public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Power, headquartered in Gurugram. The last few days the selling pressure persisted to push the prices lower to test the cloud support region. With a set of disappointing numbers, the price action is indicating that the negative newsflow is priced in. As the sector is in prominence the lower levels could be a could point to enter as the support and some hint from the Relative Strength Index suggests that we could be looking at some upside.