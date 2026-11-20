Outlook for trading

Powerful upward drive on the back of relentless FII buying has helped the markets evolve quite resolutely to the way up. As strong momentum is displayed the elevated readings of this nature are often characteristic of a sustained uptrend rather than an indication of an imminent reversal. Although the market briefly slipped below the 25,200 support zone, the swift emergence of buying interest from lower levels once again highlighted the importance of this region. The recovery from these support levels reinforces the prevailing bullish structure and suggests that market participants remain willing to accumulate on declines. As long as the index continues to defend key support areas, the broader trend is likely to remain positive. Consequently, the preferred approach remains a buy-on-dips strategy, with corrective pullbacks expected to attract fresh buying interest from investors and traders seeking to participate in the ongoing uptrend.