Strong thrust to the upside despite some confusion clearly spells out the underlying bullishness that was missing for a while. The strong surge all around does seem to be surprising many market participants. However, its best that we keep participating.
On 19 November 2026, Indian equity markets witnessed a phase of consolidation after the strong rally seen in recent weeks, as investors turned cautious ahead of key global developments and continuing expiry-related volatility. Benchmark indices traded in a narrow range for most of the session, with profit booking emerging at higher levels after Nifty's sustained move above the 25,000 mark.