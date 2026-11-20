Strong thrust to the upside despite some confusion clearly spells out the underlying bullishness that was missing for a while. The strong surge all around does seem to be surprising many market participants. However, its best that we keep participating.
Strong thrust to the upside despite some confusion clearly spells out the underlying bullishness that was missing for a while. The strong surge all around does seem to be surprising many market participants. However, its best that we keep participating.
On 19 November 2026, Indian equity markets witnessed a phase of consolidation after the strong rally seen in recent weeks, as investors turned cautious ahead of key global developments and continuing expiry-related volatility. Benchmark indices traded in a narrow range for most of the session, with profit booking emerging at higher levels after Nifty's sustained move above the 25,000 mark.
On 19 November 2026, Indian equity markets witnessed a phase of consolidation after the strong rally seen in recent weeks, as investors turned cautious ahead of key global developments and continuing expiry-related volatility. Benchmark indices traded in a narrow range for most of the session, with profit booking emerging at higher levels after Nifty's sustained move above the 25,000 mark.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
GABRIEL (Cmp 1585.10)
GABRIEL: Buy above ₹1590, stop ₹1500 target ₹1750 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: Gabriel India Limited (established in 1961) is the flagship auto-ancillary company of the ANAND Group, manufacturing ride control products segment, shock absorbers, struts, and front forks for two-wheelers, passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and railways. The steady consolidation forming rounding patterns since August 2026 witnessed some buying interest helping the prices take support at the cloud region. With some revival in sentiment has managed to hold its highs despite the market fluctuations. A long body candle formation shows some genuine buying build up at lower levels with a potential to move higher.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 112.01,
- 52-week high: ₹1690.25,
- Volume: 1.93M.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1380, resistance at ₹1850.
- Risk factors: Customer concentration, macroeconomic cyclicality in the automotive sector, and margin pressure from rising finance and raw material costs.
- Buy : above ₹1590.
- Stop loss: ₹1500.
- Target price: ₹1750 (2 Months)
MSUMI (Cmp 41.25)
MSUMI: Buy above ₹41.30, stop ₹39 target ₹45 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd (MSUMI) is a leading Indian automotive component manufacturer specializing in wiring harnesses and electrical distribution systems. The intraday charts reveal that the trends ahead could shape up with new projects emerging. With steady support from ADX and DMI now fuelling some upside the Budget could provide some fuel. The volume surge seen is now hinting at some potential upward traction. Go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio: 39.91.97
- 52-week high: ₹53.59
- Volume: 244.02K
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹35, resistance at ₹55.
- Risk factors: Capex & execution risk, raw material & forex exposure, challenges in controlling operating costs, and volatile financial performance.
- Buy : above ₹41.30
- Stop loss: ₹39
- Target price: ₹45 (2 Months)
GODREJCP (Cmp 929.50)
GODREJCP: Buy above ₹932, stop ₹850 target ₹1040 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) is an Indian multinational fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company headquartered in Mumbai. The steady decline through the year seen in the last few months had taken its toll on the prices. The V-Shaped recovery from lower levels took some time to stage an upmove. The last session a volume lead thrust indicates more upside. Ahead of the numbers the strong thrust above its value area resistance 233 has been overcome to attract some buying interest to stage a fresh breakout. With the Relative Strength Index support , it can lead to some strong upward move in the coming weeks. Go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 63.12
- 52-week high: ₹1275,
- Volume: 1.59M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹815, resistance at ₹1150.
- Risk factors: Asset quality management, credit profile deterioration, regulatory transitions, and corporate governance scrutiny.
- Buy : above ₹932
- Stop loss: ₹850.
- Target price: ₹1040 (2 Months)
Stock market recap
Despite intermittent bouts of selling, the broader market remained relatively resilient, reflecting an underlying positive sentiment supported by strong foreign institutional inflows and easing crude oil prices.
Banking stocks once again provided stability to the market, with financials attracting selective buying interest. However, weakness in consumer durables, metals, and select technology counters prevented a broader advance. Market participants continued to rotate towards sectors displaying stronger earnings visibility, while stocks that had witnessed sharp rallies in recent sessions saw some profit-taking. Broader indices remained active, although gains were restricted as traders preferred to reduce exposure ahead of key global cues and upcoming economic data.
Outlook for trading
Powerful upward drive on the back of relentless FII buying has helped the markets evolve quite resolutely to the way up. As strong momentum is displayed the elevated readings of this nature are often characteristic of a sustained uptrend rather than an indication of an imminent reversal. Although the market briefly slipped below the 25,200 support zone, the swift emergence of buying interest from lower levels once again highlighted the importance of this region. The recovery from these support levels reinforces the prevailing bullish structure and suggests that market participants remain willing to accumulate on declines. As long as the index continues to defend key support areas, the broader trend is likely to remain positive. Consequently, the preferred approach remains a buy-on-dips strategy, with corrective pullbacks expected to attract fresh buying interest from investors and traders seeking to participate in the ongoing uptrend.
From a derivatives perspective, Open Interest data indicated that traders continued to build a strong support base near the 25,000 strike, while significant Call writing around the 25,500 level capped immediate upside expectations. The Put-Call positioning suggested that the market remains in a bullish consolidation phase rather than showing signs of trend reversal. Volatility stayed contained, reflecting confidence that the ongoing corrective moves are largely profit-booking driven.
Technically, Nifty continued to hold comfortably above its key short-term moving averages, maintaining the higher-high and higher-low structure established over the past few weeks. Immediate support remains in the 25,000–25,100 zone, while resistance is visible near 25,500. Overall, the market appears to be digesting recent gains through a healthy consolidation process. As long as key support levels remain intact and foreign fund flows stay supportive, the broader outlook continues to favour the bulls, with a "buy on dips" strategy remaining appropriate for medium-term participants.
Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.