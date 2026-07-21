Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 21 July

The momentum continues to desert us as the lack of willingness is very clearly visible on the charts. The sudden sell off at higher levels is leading us to reconsider the overall market scenario. The renewed geopolitical tensions will keep the tensions brewing until there is some clear evidence of the geopolitical newsflow relating to the war nearing its end. At the current juncture we need to relook at how to position ourselves in this market as the trends are not going to be easy to decipher and will force us to be very selective in our approach.