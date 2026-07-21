Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 21 July

Indian equity markets closed lower on 20 July 2026, as private banking stocks came under heavy selling pressure following their June-quarter earnings, amid weak global cues and rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia.
By close, the Sensex slipped 442 points or 0.57% to 77,708, while the Nifty fell 95 points or 0.39% to 24,238.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
AMBUJACEM (Cmp 437.80)
- Why it’s recommended: Post some continued selling pressure on this stocks this counter slipped into a rangebound action. However, with some brokerage upgrade by Bernstein stating that Ambuja Cements Ltd. Is now upgraded to "Outperform" from its earlier rating of "Market Perform" on Thursday, July 2, saying the valuation gap between India's two largest cement producers has become unsustainable. This has augured well for the prices leading to a slow and steady upward traction. Can buy.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 30.53,
- 52-week high: ₹625,
- Volume: 1.5M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹400, resistance at ₹500.
- Risk factors: Volatile energy prices, intense industry competition, cyclical rural demand, and stringent climate regulations.
- Buy : above ₹441.
- Stop loss: ₹428.
- Target price: ₹479 (2 Months)
ANTHEM (Cmp 791.55)
- Why it’s recommended: Anthem Biosciences Ltd is an innovation-driven Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) based in Bengaluru, India. The company provides end-to-end drug discovery, preclinical testing, and commercial manufacturing for pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and specialty chemicals globally. After witnessing some consolidation in the last quarter, the range breakout from this phase for last 3 months is now moving out. The strong push seen is suggesting more potential upside . The support received from the Kumo cloud region is clearly highlighting that the dips are being bought into. Look to buy.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 66.50,
- 52-week high: ₹873.25,
- Volume: 1.25M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹675, resistance at ₹900.
- Risk factors: High stock valuation and ongoing high capital expenditure. The company also faces customer-concentration risks, regulatory scrutiny in global markets.
- Buy: above ₹792
- Stop loss: ₹760
- Target price: ₹870 (2 Months)
FIVESTAR (Cmp 570.50)
- Why it’s recommended: Five-Star Business Finance Ltd. is a Chennai-headquartered Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), it provides secured loans to micro-entrepreneurs and self-employed individuals in the unorganized or semi-urban sectors who often lack formal banking access. Since March 2026 tide began to change and we are now looking at some steady buying interest at every decline that is generating a strong upward momentum. After the recent profit booking the Average Directional Index shows that the prices have revived yet again suggesting potential upmove, go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 15.33,
- 52-week high: ₹737.05,
- Volume: 760.06K.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹510, resistance at ₹650.
- Risk factors: Asset quality stress , geographic concentration and macro-economic headwinds.
- Buy : above ₹573
- Stop loss: ₹530
- Target price: ₹625 (2 Months)
Stock Market Recap
Indian equity markets closed lower on 20 July 2026, as private banking stocks came under heavy selling pressure following their June-quarter earnings, coupled with weak global cues amid rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Crude oil prices surged past $90 per barrel, dampening investor sentiment and dragging the Nifty below 24,200 at the open. However, renewed buying in the latter half of the session helped benchmarks recover a large part of the intraday losses.