Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 21 May

Stock market recap: India's benchmark indices recouped early losses to settle higher on Wednesday, helped by a rally in index heavyweight Reliance Industries, even as investors remained cautious due to higher crude prices and a weaker rupee.
The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 117.54 points, or 0.16%, to settle at 75,318.39, having touched a low of 74,529.41 intraday. However, buying in oil & gas, financial and auto shares in the last hour helped the index trim losses and rebound.
The 50-share NSE Nifty edged higher by 41 points to end at 23,659.
Here are three stocks to buy or sell as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for 21 May:
Best stocks to buy today (All Buy trades are rates of Equity & Sell rates are based on F&O)
INDIGOPNTS: Buy above ₹985, stop ₹940 target ₹1090(Multiday)
ABB: Buy above ₹6625, stop ₹6400 target ₹7250 (Multiday)
TIMKEN: Buy above ₹3660, stop ₹3550 target ₹3985 (Multiday)