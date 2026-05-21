Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 21 May

Timken India Ltd is a subsidiary of The Timken Company, a 125-year-old US-based global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion products. The stock has been in a steady trend forming higher lows through the year. The dip into the strong support region attracted some buying each time thus indicating that the bias is positive. With some spotlight on the sector the breakout seen post consolidation is some hint from the Relative Strength Index after stabilising at the neutral zone suggests that we could be looking at some upside.