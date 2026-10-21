Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 21 October

With geopolitical developments and commodity prices remaining unpredictable, the near-term market outlook remains cautious. Traders expect further consolidation before a clear recovery can take shape.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
KARURVYSYA (Cmp ₹345)
Buy above ₹370, stop ₹353, target ₹405 (Multiday)
Why it’s recommended: Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) is a leading private-sector bank with a strong presence across Retail, Agriculture, and MSME (RAM) segments. After consolidating in a rounding pattern since July 2026, the stock has broken out sharply above its value area support near ₹353. Taking cues from steady Q2 earnings in the private banking space, price action is getting a boost from Tenkan-sen (TS) and Kijun-sen (KS) support levels. Developing buying volume and RSI support signal further upside potential. Go long.