Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 21 October

This macro pressure is now noticeably spilling over into technical charts, pulling market trends lower. For the second consecutive week, Nifty’s weekly chart shows a close below the Tenkan-sen and Kijun-sen Ichimoku bands—levels that had previously held prices in a range. The persistent downside pressure is beginning to leave a mark: higher-timeframe charts clearly indicate that the underlying trend remains under strain, while the failure to reclaim the 23,500 level redefines it as a crucial weekly resistance hurdle.