Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 21 September

Sansera Engineering Limited is a Bengaluru-founded precision engineering company manufacturing complex components for automotive, aerospace, and defense sectors. A gradual move seen in the last few months has generated steady pullbacks into the Tenkan Sen and Kijun Sen that witnessed some buying interest develop. Also, Auto sector is seen reviving and the Engineering sector in the last month has performed well. Overall , this sector has a promising future outlook. With the Relative Strength Index after a pullback is seen crossing important thresholds, it can lead to some strong upward move in the coming weeks. Go long.