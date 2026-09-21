Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 21 September

Between 15 September and 18 September, 2026, Indian equities experienced a volatile but ultimately mixed week, with Nifty showing resilience while Bank Nifty remained under pressure. The week began with sharp declines on September 15, as Nifty fell 1.19% to 23,118.60 and Sensex dropped 1.04% to 74,003.82.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
SANSERA (Cmp 4259.90)
SANSERA: Buy above ₹4265, stop ₹4065 target ₹4765 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended:Sansera Engineering Limited is a Bengaluru-founded precision engineering company manufacturing complex components for automotive, aerospace, and defense sectors. A gradual move seen in the last few months has generated steady pullbacks into the Tenkan Sen and Kijun Sen that witnessed some buying interest develop. Also, Auto sector is seen reviving and the Engineering sector in the last month has performed well. Overall , this sector has a promising future outlook. With the Relative Strength Index after a pullback is seen crossing important thresholds, it can lead to some strong upward move in the coming weeks. Go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 81.87,
- 52-week high: ₹4300,
- Volume: 287.95K
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹3800, resistance at ₹4900.
- Risk factors: EV Transition / Risk of ICE Obsolescence,Global Export and Geopolitical Volatility and Raw Material Price Volatility.
- Buy : above ₹4265.
- Stop loss: ₹4065.
- Target price: ₹4765 (2 Months)
CONFIPET (Cmp 91.95)
CONFIPET: Buy above ₹92, stop ₹88 target ₹101 (Multiday)