Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 22 July

India’s equity markets ended lower on Tuesday as weakness in heavyweight HDFC Bank dragged benchmarks. The Nifty 50 slipped 0.21% to close at 24,187.7, while the Sensex shed 0.31% to 77,470.11. HDFC Bank fell another 2.1%, extending its sharp decline after disappointing margin numbers and concerns over CEO reappointment. Reliance Industries also eased 1.5%, adding to the pressure.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
ACE (Cmp ₹1035.50)
- Why it’s recommended: Action Construction Equipment Ltd. (ACE) is India's premier material handling and construction equipment manufacturer. This has augured well for the prices leading to a slow and steady upward traction. The last few days the moderate profit booking in this counter came to an end triggering some strong upside on the back of earnings. With strong construction equipment sales and new product launches one could expect more upside. Can buy.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 29.11,
- 52-week high: ₹1169.90,
- Volume: 5.92M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹965, resistance at ₹1200.
- Risk factors: Volatile energy prices, intense industry competition, cyclical rural demand, and stringent climate regulations.
- Buy: above ₹1040.
- Stop loss: ₹990.
- Target price: ₹1140 (2 Months)
JUBLINGREA (Cmp ₹763.50)
JUBLINGREA: Buy above ₹765, stop ₹725 target ₹825 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd. is a global specialty chemicals and life sciences company operating under the Jubilant Bhartia Group. After witnessing some consolidation in the last quarter, the range breakout from this phase for last 3 months is now moving out. The strong push seen is suggesting more potential upside . The support received from the Kumo cloud region is clearly highlighting that the dips are being bought into. Look to buy.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 45.44,
- 52-week high: ₹845.95,
- Volume: 793.62K
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹675, resistance at ₹900.
- Risk factors: Crude oil-linked raw material price volatility, global supply chain disruptions (such as Red Sea freight challenges), and US tariff uncertainties that impact client sentiment.
- Buy: above ₹765
- Stop loss: ₹725
- Target price: ₹825 (2 Months)
ADANIPORTS (Cmp 1846.50)
- Why it’s recommended: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ), part of the Adani Group, is India’s largest private port developer and operator. Since April 2026 the movement has been very gradual with bouts of profit booking. However, a brokerage upgrade and with some uptick in momentum that we are witnessing now this counter can look to show some promise. The positive Directional Index is also seen inching higher indicating a potential to move ahead. Go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 237.55,
- 52-week high: ₹1891.80,
- Volume: 1.37M.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1750, resistance at ₹2100.
- Risk factors: Heavy reliance on capital-intensive expansion which drives up leverage, geopolitical and trade policy vulnerabilities from international operations.
- Buy: above ₹1850
- Stop loss: ₹1775
- Target price: ₹1985 (2 Months)
Stock market today
India’s equity markets ended lower on Tuesday, as weakness in heavyweight HDFC Bank dragged benchmarks. The Nifty 50 slipped 0.21% to close at 24,187.7, while the Sensex shed 0.31% to 77,470.11. HDFC Bank fell another 2.1%, extending its sharp decline after disappointing margin numbers and concerns over CEO reappointment. Reliance Industries also eased 1.5%, adding to the pressure.