Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 22 July

While a revival is seen, we need to consider that we are still not out of the woods and this could be an intermittent rally. The triggers that we can expect in the coming week would be a mix of domestic and global factors that could impact the sentiment. Last week, the movement has been largely driven by some shorts with no clarity being witnessed at the global level, with markets being closed. Volatility shall continue to be part of the overall environment and will need some time to stabilize.