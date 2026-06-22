Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 22 June

Indian equities paused after a five-session rally on 19 June, with the Sensex falling 607 points and the Nifty slipping 155 points as sharp selling in IT stocks weighed on sentiment.
Concerns over global tech spending resurfaced after Accenture's cautious outlook, triggering steep declines in Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra and HCL Tech. While the setback highlights the resistance markets face at higher levels, the broader trend remains constructive. In such an environment, investors may be better served by adopting a buy-on-dips strategy rather than chasing rallies.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
THELEELA (Cmp 494.20)
THELEELA: Buy above ₹495, stop ₹475 target ₹550 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: THELEELA (Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts) is India's largest institutionally owned and managed luxury hospitality brand, backed by Brookfield Asset Management. In the last few days the hotel stocks have been doing quite well and the strong showing is clearly indicative of steady upward possibility. The stock is showing steady upward traction in the last few days. After some consolidation the volume has picked up crossing important resistance zones around 455 suggesting that the upmove could sustain. With some upward revival in Relative Strength Index (RSI) to cross above 60, we can look at initiating long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 59.84,
- 52-week high: ₹502,
- Volume: 2.12M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹400, resistance at ₹600.
- Risk factors: Macroeconomic cycles, increasing competition from new premium developments, and dependence on leisure, wedding, and MICE travel revenue.
- Buy : above ₹495.
- Stop loss: ₹475.
- Target price: ₹550 (2 Months)
PIRAMALFIN (Cmp 2153.10)
PIRAMALFIN: Buy above ₹2155, stop ₹2075 target ₹2265 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: Piramal Finance Ltd. is a major Indian non-banking financial company (NBFC) headquartered in Mumbai over ₹1,00,000 crore, it provides a wide array of retail and wholesale financial services, targeting both metro-adjacent and semi-urban markets across India. The trends in this stock has been quite persistent and the sharp upmove seen lately post the dividend declaration augurs well for the prices. With the positive Directional Index firmly in control we can expect the upward momentum to continue. As long body candle with volume emerges we can now look for some trends to carry the prices higher.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 31.79,
- 52-week high: ₹2090,
- Volume: 2.02M.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹2000, resistance at ₹2350.
- Risk factors: Interest rate fluctuations that compress margins, regulatory pressures from the RBI, and geographical concentration leaving exposure to regional economic shocks.
- Buy : above ₹2155
- Stop loss: ₹2075
- Target price: ₹2265 (2 Months)
JBMA (Cmp 727.30)
JBMA: Buy above ₹730, stop ₹690 target ₹805 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: JBM Auto Ltd. is a leading Indian multinational automotive and electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer. It is a massive player in the domestic automotive supply chain and a major pioneer in India’s zero-emission public transport transition. The last few months have seen a rounding pattern being formed at higher level clearly spelling out positive trends. As volume build up is steady the strong thrust seen on lately. With the Average Directional Index firmly headed higher with volumes indicate a potential upward bias.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 116.16,
- 52-week high: ₹790,
- Volume: 23.6M.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹650, resistance at ₹850.
- Risk factors: High Debt Burden and Subsidy Dependence.
- Buy : above ₹730
- Stop loss: ₹690
- Target price: ₹805 (2 Months)
Stock market today
Broader market breadth was weak, with the advance-decline ratio skewed negatively, signaling broad-based selling. Among sectoral performers, FMCG, telecom, and power stocks provided limited support, with Bharti Airtel, Power Grid, NTPC, and Nestle India emerging as notable gainers.