Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 22 June

Outlook for trading

Hesitation has been a feature of the revival from lower levels trend while bullish momentum continues to keep the bullish flag flying high. Despite some minor hiccups the bullish exuberance continued to extend as the momentum continues to fuel more upside. With intermittent sign of reversals not able to hold back the trends we could now look to extend into the next week as we noted the markets holding on to the gains. All indices seem to be moving ahead and the trends shall now be looking towards the cues emerging from the trends next week.