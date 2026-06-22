Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 22 June

Indian equities paused after a five-session rally on 19 June, with the Sensex falling 607 points and the Nifty slipping 155 points as sharp selling in IT stocks weighed on sentiment.
Indian equities paused after a five-session rally on 19 June, with the Sensex falling 607 points and the Nifty slipping 155 points as sharp selling in IT stocks weighed on sentiment.
Concerns over global tech spending resurfaced after Accenture's cautious outlook, triggering steep declines in Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra and HCL Tech. While the setback highlights the resistance markets face at higher levels, the broader trend remains constructive. In such an environment, investors may be better served by adopting a buy-on-dips strategy rather than chasing rallies.
Concerns over global tech spending resurfaced after Accenture's cautious outlook, triggering steep declines in Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra and HCL Tech. While the setback highlights the resistance markets face at higher levels, the broader trend remains constructive. In such an environment, investors may be better served by adopting a buy-on-dips strategy rather than chasing rallies.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
THELEELA (Cmp 494.20)
THELEELA: Buy above ₹495, stop ₹475 target ₹550 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: THELEELA (Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts) is India's largest institutionally owned and managed luxury hospitality brand, backed by Brookfield Asset Management. In the last few days the hotel stocks have been doing quite well and the strong showing is clearly indicative of steady upward possibility. The stock is showing steady upward traction in the last few days. After some consolidation the volume has picked up crossing important resistance zones around 455 suggesting that the upmove could sustain. With some upward revival in Relative Strength Index (RSI) to cross above 60, we can look at initiating long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 59.84,
- 52-week high: ₹502,
- Volume: 2.12M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹400, resistance at ₹600.
- Risk factors: Macroeconomic cycles, increasing competition from new premium developments, and dependence on leisure, wedding, and MICE travel revenue.
- Buy : above ₹495.
- Stop loss: ₹475.
- Target price: ₹550 (2 Months)
PIRAMALFIN (Cmp 2153.10)
PIRAMALFIN: Buy above ₹2155, stop ₹2075 target ₹2265 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: Piramal Finance Ltd. is a major Indian non-banking financial company (NBFC) headquartered in Mumbai over ₹1,00,000 crore, it provides a wide array of retail and wholesale financial services, targeting both metro-adjacent and semi-urban markets across India. The trends in this stock has been quite persistent and the sharp upmove seen lately post the dividend declaration augurs well for the prices. With the positive Directional Index firmly in control we can expect the upward momentum to continue. As long body candle with volume emerges we can now look for some trends to carry the prices higher.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 31.79,
- 52-week high: ₹2090,
- Volume: 2.02M.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹2000, resistance at ₹2350.
- Risk factors: Interest rate fluctuations that compress margins, regulatory pressures from the RBI, and geographical concentration leaving exposure to regional economic shocks.
- Buy : above ₹2155
- Stop loss: ₹2075
- Target price: ₹2265 (2 Months)
JBMA (Cmp 727.30)
JBMA: Buy above ₹730, stop ₹690 target ₹805 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: JBM Auto Ltd. is a leading Indian multinational automotive and electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer. It is a massive player in the domestic automotive supply chain and a major pioneer in India’s zero-emission public transport transition. The last few months have seen a rounding pattern being formed at higher level clearly spelling out positive trends. As volume build up is steady the strong thrust seen on lately. With the Average Directional Index firmly headed higher with volumes indicate a potential upward bias.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 116.16,
- 52-week high: ₹790,
- Volume: 23.6M.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹650, resistance at ₹850.
- Risk factors: High Debt Burden and Subsidy Dependence.
- Buy : above ₹730
- Stop loss: ₹690
- Target price: ₹805 (2 Months)
Stock market today
Broader market breadth was weak, with the advance-decline ratio skewed negatively, signaling broad-based selling. Among sectoral performers, FMCG, telecom, and power stocks provided limited support, with Bharti Airtel, Power Grid, NTPC, and Nestle India emerging as notable gainers.
On the other hand, Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and HDFC Bank slipped, adding to the drag. The rupee closed marginally stronger at 94.33 against the dollar, while Brent crude rebounded toward USD 80 per barrel amid renewed geopolitical concerns. Overall, the session reflected caution as investors booked profits after recent gains, with Nifty holding above the crucial 24,000 support zone.
Outlook for trading
Hesitation has been a feature of the revival from lower levels trend while bullish momentum continues to keep the bullish flag flying high. Despite some minor hiccups the bullish exuberance continued to extend as the momentum continues to fuel more upside. With intermittent sign of reversals not able to hold back the trends we could now look to extend into the next week as we noted the markets holding on to the gains. All indices seem to be moving ahead and the trends shall now be looking towards the cues emerging from the trends next week.
With continued encouraging signs that the trends are not showing any signs of giving up. Last week we had mentioned “….As the trends are not indicating any sign of reversal, we should be continuing to look for bullish opportunities.…” The strong upward charge has managed to scale higher and the presence of strong underlying bullishness helped to retain the bullish momentum.
Global markets around the world are caught in turmoil but India continues to insulate itself and perform much better. The current movements seen in the markets is in the wake of returns a srong performance on all fronts like GST collection , GDP , Q4 numbers etc highlight that our economy is recovering steadily. While INR shows sharp strengthening the positive impact maybe considered in the next week RBI policy meet.
With one witnessing the taming down of the inflation , both WPI and CPI, mainly attributable to easing food inflation, lower commodity costs, favourable statistical base effects and lagged impact of past monetary tightening.Now, if RBI continues with the “pause mode” one can look to continue with the bullish prospects in the markets.
Higher timeframe charts have always been encouraging about the possibility of a continued advance. The sustained upward momentum is clearly favoring the bullish camp and the strong OI buildup seen on the charts is suggesting of some strong rollover action towards the end of October expiry. The EOD closing above 24,200 could trigger an upward move towards 24,500 in the next week. However, one should note that the Kumo cloud positive giving the bullish bias an upper hand. The interim decline that was witnessed saw the gaps ardound 23,600 acting as a strong supportand could offer potential for a revival. Until these levels are violated we can continue to retain the bullish bias.
Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.