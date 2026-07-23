Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 23 July

Stock market recap: Indian equities witnessed an across-the-board selloff on Wednesday, 22 July, with the benchmark indices falling by nearly 1% each, while the mid- and small-cap segments underperformed.
The Sensex crashed 715 points, or 0.92%, to end at 76,755.05, while the Nifty 50 fell 191 points, or 0.79%, to close at 23,996.25. The Nifty Midcap 100 index dropped 1.09%, and Smallcap 100 index crashed 1.54%.
As many as 40 stocks ended in the red in the Nifty 50 index, among which InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, and Jio Financial Services ended as the top laggards, falling up to 4%. On the other hand, Bajaj Auto, Nestle India, and Tata Consumer ended as the top gainers in the index, rising up to 6%.
It was the third consecutive day of losses for the benchmarks.
In the three consecutive sessions, the Sensex has declined nearly 1,400 points, or almost 2%, while the Nifty 50, has shed over 300 points, or 1.4%.