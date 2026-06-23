Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 23 June

Elgi Equipments Ltd is a global leader in compressed air technology. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes a wide range of air compressors, automotive equipment, and industrial accessories utilized across more than 120 countries. The trends in this stock has been quite promising and the constant rounding at higher levels are indicating some steady upward traction. Post some consolidation at higher levels we can note that the prices are getting set to move higher as long body candle with volume emerges, we can now look for some trends to carry the prices higher.