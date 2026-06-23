Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 23 June

Stock market recap: Domestic equity markets ended with modest gains on Monday, 22 June, as reports of progress in US–Iran peace talks and a decline in crude oil prices lifted investor risk appetite.
The Sensex closed 291 points, or 0.38%, higher at 77,094, while the Nifty 50 settled at 24,102.90, up 90 points, or 0.37%. Broader markets also edged up, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 gaining 0.34% and 0.60%, respectively.
The overall market capitalization of BSE-listed firms rose to ₹480.5 trillion from ₹477.5 trillion in the previous session, making investors richer by ₹3 trillion in a single session.