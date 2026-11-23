Technically, the market continued to maintain a higher-high, higher-low structure despite intermittent profit booking. The crucial 25,200 support zone, highlighted in earlier updates, once again proved its importance as buying interest emerged near those levels. This ability to defend support reinforces the ongoing bullish trend. Derivatives data also supported this view, with strong Put Open Interest concentrated near the 25,000–25,200 strikes, indicating a solid support base. On the upside, significant Call Open Interest around 25,500 acted as an immediate hurdle, resulting in a range-bound movement during the latter part of the week. The surge beyond the much-touted resistance at 25500 witnessed a strong upside towards 25800 which managed to hold on. The subsequent lack of follow-through to the upside resulted in the market showing some signs of panic and but eventually gave a higher weekly closing. One of the primary reasons for retaining the positive bias is the strong global cues that continue to spell signs of buoyancy enabling the recovery.