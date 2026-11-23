Strong thrust to the upside despite some confusion clearly spells out the underlying bullishness that was missing for a while. The strong surge all around does seem to be surprising many market participants. However, its best that we keep participating.
Indian equities witnessed a week of consolidation after the strong rally seen during the first half of November. While the broader trend remained bullish, the market spent most of the week digesting recent gains as investors balanced strong domestic fundamentals against stretched short-term technical conditions.