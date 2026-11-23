Strong thrust to the upside despite some confusion clearly spells out the underlying bullishness that was missing for a while. The strong surge all around does seem to be surprising many market participants. However, its best that we keep participating.
Strong thrust to the upside despite some confusion clearly spells out the underlying bullishness that was missing for a while. The strong surge all around does seem to be surprising many market participants. However, its best that we keep participating.
Indian equities witnessed a week of consolidation after the strong rally seen during the first half of November. While the broader trend remained bullish, the market spent most of the week digesting recent gains as investors balanced strong domestic fundamentals against stretched short-term technical conditions.
Indian equities witnessed a week of consolidation after the strong rally seen during the first half of November. While the broader trend remained bullish, the market spent most of the week digesting recent gains as investors balanced strong domestic fundamentals against stretched short-term technical conditions.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
NUVOCO (Cmp 358.50)
NUVOCO: Buy above ₹361, stop ₹340 target ₹389 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Limited is a leading Indian building materials and cement manufacturer part of the Nirma Group. They operate across cement, ready-mix concrete (RMX), and modern building materials. The steady consolidation forming rounding patterns since August 2026 witnessed some buying interest helping the prices take support at the cloud region. With some revival in sentiment has managed to hold its highs despite the market fluctuations. A long body candle formation shows some genuine buying build up at lower levels with a potential to move higher.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 44.15,
- 52-week high: ₹398.50,
- Volume: 9.84M.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹336, resistance at ₹400.
- Risk factors: Customer concentration, macroeconomic cyclicality in the automotive sector, and margin pressure from rising finance and raw material costs.
- Buy : above ₹1590.
- Stop loss: ₹1500.
- Target price: ₹1750 (2 Months)
NH (Cmp 1943.70)
NH: Buy above ₹1950, stop ₹1860 target ₹2145 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd. (NH), popularly branded as Narayana Health, is one of India’s leading private healthcare service providers, the company focuses on delivering high-quality, affordable tertiary and multispecialty medical care. The intraday charts reveal that the trends ahead could shape up with new projects emerging. With steady support from ADX and DMI now fuelling some upside the Budget could provide some fuel. The volume surge seen is now hinting at some potential upward traction. Go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio: 67.22
- 52-week high: ₹2091.55
- Volume: 784.70K
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1788, resistance at ₹2250.
- Risk factors: Price caps and policy shifts.
- Buy : above ₹1950
- Stop loss: ₹1860
- Target price: ₹2145 (2 Months)
SYNGENE (Cmp 451.70)
SYNGENE: Buy above ₹453, stop ₹427 target ₹498 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: Syngene International Limited is an India-based Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) that provides integrated scientific services from early drug discovery to commercial manufacturing. The V-Shaped recovery from lower levels took some time to stage an upmove. The last few sessions a volume lead thrust indicates more upside. Ahead of the numbers the strong thrust above its value area resistance at 433 has been overcome to attract some buying interest to stage a fresh breakout. With the Relative Strength Index support , it can lead to some strong upward move in the coming weeks. Go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 86.46
- 52-week high: ₹678,
- Volume: 2.56M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹420, resistance at ₹1150.
- Risk factors: Heavy reliance on top clients, Strict regulatory compliance and US tariff exposure.
- Buy : above ₹453
- Stop loss: ₹427.
- Target price: ₹498 (2 Months)
Stock market recap
The Nifty started the week on a positive note, supported by sustained foreign institutional inflows, easing crude oil prices, and strength in FMCG and banking stocks. The index climbed above the 25,300 mark, while the Sensex scaled fresh multi-month highs, reflecting continued confidence in the Indian growth story.
However, as the week progressed, profit booking emerged across consumer durables, metals, automobiles, and select technology counters. On November 18, the Nifty slipped 159 points to close at 25,227.95, while the Sensex declined over 500 points, ending a two-session winning streak. The correction was largely driven by valuation concerns following a sharp rally of over 10% during the month rather than any deterioration in the macro environment. Stocks such as Titan, Hindalco, HDFC Life, and select IT counters came under pressure, whereas SBI, Cipla, ITC, and Tata Consumer Products offered support. Broader markets also witnessed weakness, with midcaps and smallcaps underperforming the frontline indices.
Outlook for trading
Markets continue to test the bias forcing the trends to revisit the sentiment. As suggested in our midweek update higher levels continues to be stressed leading us to consider “...Nifty continues to hold on to the feeble support being offered around 24800-24900 that we have been mentioning in the past weeks ….”. We continue to maintain a positive stance despite some hesitation that exists at higher levels which could pose a problem for the markets. The trend continues despite the rally near 25500 continued to be a supply area. Sectors remain mixed as there is no specific sector dominating.
FMCG and banking names ruled the roost as the trends continued to remain positive for a while. Auto sector after seeing a strong run up is witnessing some profit booking. The attempt to move higher is not receiving adequate support from global cues at the moment. Lack of triggers coupled with frequent bouts of hesitation is hurting the bullish sentiment.
Weekly charts indicate that the strong closing last week is suggesting the possibility of the 18k level being broken. An EOD closing is necessary to carry forward the bullish momentum.
Technically, the market continued to maintain a higher-high, higher-low structure despite intermittent profit booking. The crucial 25,200 support zone, highlighted in earlier updates, once again proved its importance as buying interest emerged near those levels. This ability to defend support reinforces the ongoing bullish trend. Derivatives data also supported this view, with strong Put Open Interest concentrated near the 25,000–25,200 strikes, indicating a solid support base. On the upside, significant Call Open Interest around 25,500 acted as an immediate hurdle, resulting in a range-bound movement during the latter part of the week. The surge beyond the much-touted resistance at 25500 witnessed a strong upside towards 25800 which managed to hold on. The subsequent lack of follow-through to the upside resulted in the market showing some signs of panic and but eventually gave a higher weekly closing. One of the primary reasons for retaining the positive bias is the strong global cues that continue to spell signs of buoyancy enabling the recovery.
Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.