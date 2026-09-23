Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 23 September

A sharp reaction seen recently has lead to some support around the Kumo cloud that is holding back the decline. In the process, we are noticing that some buying interest has also developed. Also, packaged software sector is seen reviving and in the last month has performed well. Overall , this sector has a promising future outlook. With the Relative Strength Index after a pullback is seen crossing important thresholds, it can lead to some strong upward move in the coming weeks. Go long.