Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 23 September

Stock market recap: Indian equities retreated after a four-day winning streak, with the Nifty slipping 85 points to close at 23,329 and the Sensex losing 330 points to 74,529. The Nifty Bank fell 255 points to 56,215, while midcaps eased 50 points to 61,963.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
HFCL (Cmp 221.06)
- Why it’s recommended: A sharp reaction seen recently has lead to some support around the Kumo cloud that is holding back the decline. In the process, we are noticing that some buying interest has also developed. Also, packaged software sector is seen reviving and in the last month has performed well. Overall , this sector has a promising future outlook. With the Relative Strength Index after a pullback is seen crossing important thresholds, it can lead to some strong upward move in the coming weeks. Go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 27.87,
- 52-week high: ₹257,
- Volume: 1.93M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹200, resistance at ₹300.
- Risk factors: Framework shifts, obsolescence risk and cyber threats.
- Buy: above ₹225.
- Stop loss: ₹215.
- Target price: ₹250 (2 Months)
HBLENGINE (Cmp 767.15)
- Why it’s recommended: HBL Engineering is an Indian research-driven engineering company based in Hyderabad that specializes in advanced industrial batteries, defense systems, and rail electronics. The steady upward traction in this counter after some profit booking is seen helping the prices are moving higher forming higher lows and the strong action with volumes seen on Monday highlights some potential for upmove. A move from the value area region around 710-720 zone holding good indicates that we can expect the upward drive to continue.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 27.87,
- 52-week high: ₹1121.95,
- Volume: 1.61M.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹670, resistance at ₹900.
- Risk factors: Including high valuation multiples, customer concentration in government and PSU railway/defense sectors, and potential earnings growth deceleration after rapid historical spikes.
- Buy: above ₹770
- Stop loss: ₹735
- Target price: ₹850 (2 Months)
ETERNAL (Cmp 342)
- Why it’s recommended: Eternal Limited is the corporate parent company of Zomato, Blinkit, Hyperpure, and District, having to reflect its growth into a multi-business consumer internet conglomerate. The recent recovery after dips into the strong support region around the Tenkan Sen and Kijun Sen with volumes signal a potential revival highlighting some fresh momentum. Strong domestic demand and higher gas prices have shifted focus on organised players. As the prices indicating a potential to move higher with a long body candle, we can now look for some positive vibes to extend.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 124.23,
- 52-week high: ₹368.40,
- Volume: 22.28K.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹312, resistance at ₹425.
- Risk factors: Margin compression , gig worker legislation and multi-vertical strain.
- Buy : above ₹342
- Stop loss: ₹329
- Target price: ₹375 (2 Months)
Stock Market Today
On 22 September 2026, Indian equities retreated after a four-day winning streak, with the Nifty slipping 85 points to close at 23,329 and the Sensex losing 330 points to 74,529. The Nifty Bank fell 255 points to 56,215, while midcaps eased 50 points to 61,963. Markets recovered from deeper losses as Brent crude cooled below $100, following reports that Iran may reopen the Strait of Hormuz if U.S. military pressure eases, raising hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough. Volatility also eased, with India VIX down nearly 3% to 10.9.