Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 23 September

Stock market recap: Indian equities retreated after a four-day winning streak, with the Nifty slipping 85 points to close at 23,329 and the Sensex losing 330 points to 74,529. The Nifty Bank fell 255 points to 56,215, while midcaps eased 50 points to 61,963.
Stock market recap: Indian equities retreated after a four-day winning streak, with the Nifty slipping 85 points to close at 23,329 and the Sensex losing 330 points to 74,529. The Nifty Bank fell 255 points to 56,215, while midcaps eased 50 points to 61,963.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
HFCL (Cmp 221.06)
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
HFCL (Cmp 221.06)
- Why it’s recommended: A sharp reaction seen recently has lead to some support around the Kumo cloud that is holding back the decline. In the process, we are noticing that some buying interest has also developed. Also, packaged software sector is seen reviving and in the last month has performed well. Overall , this sector has a promising future outlook. With the Relative Strength Index after a pullback is seen crossing important thresholds, it can lead to some strong upward move in the coming weeks. Go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 27.87,
- 52-week high: ₹257,
- Volume: 1.93M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹200, resistance at ₹300.
- Risk factors: Framework shifts, obsolescence risk and cyber threats.
- Buy: above ₹225.
- Stop loss: ₹215.
- Target price: ₹250 (2 Months)
HBLENGINE (Cmp 767.15)
- Why it’s recommended: HBL Engineering is an Indian research-driven engineering company based in Hyderabad that specializes in advanced industrial batteries, defense systems, and rail electronics. The steady upward traction in this counter after some profit booking is seen helping the prices are moving higher forming higher lows and the strong action with volumes seen on Monday highlights some potential for upmove. A move from the value area region around 710-720 zone holding good indicates that we can expect the upward drive to continue.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 27.87,
- 52-week high: ₹1121.95,
- Volume: 1.61M.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹670, resistance at ₹900.
- Risk factors: Including high valuation multiples, customer concentration in government and PSU railway/defense sectors, and potential earnings growth deceleration after rapid historical spikes.
- Buy: above ₹770
- Stop loss: ₹735
- Target price: ₹850 (2 Months)
ETERNAL (Cmp 342)
- Why it’s recommended: Eternal Limited is the corporate parent company of Zomato, Blinkit, Hyperpure, and District, having to reflect its growth into a multi-business consumer internet conglomerate. The recent recovery after dips into the strong support region around the Tenkan Sen and Kijun Sen with volumes signal a potential revival highlighting some fresh momentum. Strong domestic demand and higher gas prices have shifted focus on organised players. As the prices indicating a potential to move higher with a long body candle, we can now look for some positive vibes to extend.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 124.23,
- 52-week high: ₹368.40,
- Volume: 22.28K.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹312, resistance at ₹425.
- Risk factors: Margin compression , gig worker legislation and multi-vertical strain.
- Buy : above ₹342
- Stop loss: ₹329
- Target price: ₹375 (2 Months)
Stock Market Today
On 22 September 2026, Indian equities retreated after a four-day winning streak, with the Nifty slipping 85 points to close at 23,329 and the Sensex losing 330 points to 74,529. The Nifty Bank fell 255 points to 56,215, while midcaps eased 50 points to 61,963. Markets recovered from deeper losses as Brent crude cooled below $100, following reports that Iran may reopen the Strait of Hormuz if U.S. military pressure eases, raising hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough. Volatility also eased, with India VIX down nearly 3% to 10.9.
Sectorally, IT stocks led declines, while crude-sensitive counters swung with oil’s moves. Coal India gained over 3% after a Morgan Stanley upgrade, while Meesho, Optiemus Infra, and Transrail surged on positive corporate developments. The rupee firmed to 95.59 against the dollar, while gold and silver rebounded as oil’s slide softened inflationary concerns. Investor focus now shifts to upcoming U.S. Fed commentary on rates and inflation.
Outlook for Trading
Volatility continues to disturb the market sentiment, despite the clarity achieved in terms of the resistance, the trends remain challenged on either side. While Nifty is trying to sustain the higher levels, the constant selling pressure is keeping a lid on every rise. At the moment, the lows at 23200 will remain an important point to consider. With the market holding the support zones during the entire week, retain the bullish stance. We need to be careful as we move ahead into the week.
Yesterday, we highlighted the possibility of a revival, as the hesitation that had formed, combined with gap supports, would look to take assistance from the levels around 23200, which would be a good area to consider for a revival. For attaining a better grip on the market any move above 23500 would be a sign of recovery.
While trends remain buoyant, we should be looking at a potential revival post the RBI policy if a trigger emerges. The dip into the support region mentioned on the charts found some good buying interest coming into it and could now generate some revival as the RSI is now seen holding the 30 levels and hinting at some upward trajectory.
We are now observing that the Max Pain Point has shifted to 23450 as the PCR remains comfortably above 1 indicating that the selling pressure has toned down once again. As trends are spending some time to hold on after the bearish bias seen on Monday, we continue to witness some encouraging triggers, thus leading the trends through some challenging times. Time to be alert, as trends are getting clearer.
While the trends in the indices are still unclear, there is plenty of action as far as the stocks are concerned. We should now restrain from entering short positions in the Nifty and await some confirmation as Nifty attempts to hold above 23300. One can maintain that any sustained move below that level is a clear sign that bullish conviction is gaining strength.
Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.