Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 24 July

Stock market recap: Indian equity markets extended their losing streak for the fourth straight session, pressured by surging crude oil prices amid heightened tensions in West Asia.
The Sensex and Nifty closed sharply lower, with the Nifty slipping below the 22,900 mark. Selling was broad-based, though a few stocks managed to buck the trend.
Two stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
BAJAJHLDNG (Cmp ₹10540)
- Why it’s recommended: Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd. (BAJAJHLDNG) is a systemically important, Pune-headquartered Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) acting as the primary investment vehicle for the Bajaj Group. After a long period of consolidation, a strong Q1 numbers signalling signs of a revival in FMCG sector is fuelling the up move in the last session. A strong thrust above there scent value resistance around 1475 could carry the prices higher. Consider going long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 25.16,
- 52-week high: ₹14753.50,
- Volume: 108.34K
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹9900, resistance at ₹12000.
- Risk factors: Systemic market volatility, sectoral downturns (like auto or finance), and dividend cuts.
- Buy: above ₹10540.
- Stop loss: ₹10100.
- Target price: ₹11425 (2 Months)
MEDANTA (Cmp 1378.20)
- Why it’s recommended: Medanta (Global Health Limited) is a premier Indian multi-specialty medical facility network founded in 2009 by renowned cardiac surgeon Dr. Naresh Trehan. The stock has been performing well after some sharp profit booking see the prices test 960 levels in April. The strong recovery since then has witnessed some strong upmove, the range breakout from this phase for the last three months is now moving out. The strong push seen suggests more potential upside . With the pharma sector holding up, we can expect the upward momentum to continue.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 74.45,
- 52-week high: ₹1455.85,
- Volume: 817.13K
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1300, resistance at ₹1700.
- Risk factors: Regulatory price caps, high doctor and nursing attrition, and execution delays.
- Buy: above ₹1380
- Stop loss: ₹1310
- Target price: ₹1725 (2 Months)
Stock Market Today
On 23 July, Indian equity markets extended their losing streak for the fourth straight session, pressured by surging crude oil prices amid heightened tensions in West Asia. The Sensex and Nifty closed sharply lower, with the Nifty slipping below the 22,900 mark. Selling was broad-based, though a few stocks managed to buck the trend. Adani Enterprises, Shriram Finance, Nestle India, Adani Ports, and Cipla were among the biggest losers, while Bajaj Auto, SBI Life Insurance, M&M, TCS, and Eicher Motors posted gains.