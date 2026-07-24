Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 24 July

In last week's letter, we were looking for a rally to emerge. From the chart below, we can see that the support levels are now under threat. A doji indicating uncertainty has been formed at the start of the week, suggesting that we are poised at a tentative stage as we finished the week strongly. On the other hand, the Bank Nifty has been a bit of a disappointment, as despite decent numbers, the sell-off at higher levels has started impacting the Nifty, highlighting that this sector is now impacting its moves.