Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 24 June

The market is trying to revive, but every bounce is being sold into. That suggests the underlying trend lacks conviction and is not receiving support from news flow or investor sentiment.
Indian equities fell sharply on 23 June, with the Sensex dropping more than 500 points and the Nifty 50 nearly 200 points as weakness spread across sectors.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
ZYDUSLIFE (Cmp 1112.20)
ZYDUSLIFE: Buy above ₹1115, stop ₹1075 target ₹1225 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended:ZYDUSLIFE is an Indian multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. it ranks as one of the largest healthcare and life sciences providers in India, specializing in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of generic drugs, biosimilars, vaccines, and consumer wellness products. The stock has been moving quite aggressively in the last few weeks. After some consolidation the volume has picked up crossing important resistance zones around 1100 suggesting that the upmove could sustain. With some upward revival in Relative Strength Index (RSI) to cross above 60, we can look at initiating long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 31.16,
- 52-week high: ₹1119,
- Volume: 2.43M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1050, resistance at ₹1300.
- Risk factors: Company is highly exposed to global regulatory scrutiny, particularly from the USFDA.
- Buy : above ₹1115.
- Stop loss: ₹1075.
- Target price: ₹1225 (2 Months)
ITCHOTELS (Cmp 178.35)
ITCHOTELS:Buy above ₹179, stop ₹167 target ₹195 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended:ITC Hotels Ltd is a premier Indian hospitality company, established originally in 1975, that transitioned into an independent publicly traded entity following its demerger from ITC Limited. The trends in this stock has been quite promising and the constant rounding at higher levels are indicating some steady upward traction. Post some consolidation at higher levels we can note that the prices are getting set to move higher as long body candle with volume emerges, we can now look for some trends to carry the prices higher.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 44.86,
- 52-week high: ₹261.35,
- Volume: 11.38M.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹160, resistance at ₹200.
- Risk factors: Primarily revolving around the cyclical nature of travel demand, growing reliance on an asset-light management model, and macroeconomic headwinds.
- Buy : above ₹179
- Stop loss: ₹167
- Target price: ₹195 (2 Months)
FLUOROCHEM (Cmp 3890.90)
FLUOROCHEM:Buy above ₹3900, stop ₹3775 target ₹4250 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended:Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited (GFL) is a leading Indian chemicals company and the country's largest producer of fluoropolymers. The last few months have seen a higher high higher low with the steady trendline support being formed at lower level clearly spelling out positive trends. As volume build up is steady the strong thrust seen on lately. With the Average Directional Index firmly headed higher with volumes indicate a potential upward bias.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 63.01,
- 52-week high: ₹3929,
- Volume: 110.83K.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹3700, resistance at ₹4300.
- Risk factors: Including high valuation sensitivity, heavy capital expenditures in the developing EV battery segment, and exposure to international trade policy and tariffs.
- Buy : above ₹3900
- Stop loss: ₹3775
- Target price: ₹4250 (2 Months)
Stock market today
Metals led the decline, pressured by Vedanta’s ₹2,150 crore block deal and a stronger US Dollar Index crossing 101, which weighed on acquisition costs. IT stocks extended their weakness, with Infosys and TCS down 3% each ahead of Infosys’ AGM.