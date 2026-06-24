Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 24 June

Yesterday we had highlighted the possibility of a revival as the gap support combined with Fibonacci supports would look to and identified the levels around 23,800 would be a good area to consider for a long position. The test of these levels has emerged yet again as we trade into this curtailed week, we should be looking at a potential revival. The dip into the support region mentioned on the charts found some good buying interest coming into it and could now generate some revival as the RSI is now seen holding the 30 levels and hinting at some upward trajectory.