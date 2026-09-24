Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 24 September

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd. (operating as IKS Health) is a technology-enabled healthcare solutions provider and care enablement platform founded in 2006. After some consolidation seen since last few weeks the last two sessions has seen a strong recovery that has led to some value area supports around the Kumo cloud that is holding back the decline. In the process we are noticing that some buying interest also develop. Also, the services sector is seen reviving and in the last month has performed well. With the Average Directional Index after a pullback is seen crossing important thresholds, it can lead to some strong upward move in the coming weeks. Go long.