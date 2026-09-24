Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 24 September

The Indian stock market ended higher on Wednesday. Nifty 50 closed 0.50% higher at 23,446, while the Sensex advanced 0.40% to 74,828. Despite the uptick, overall sentiment remained cautious, weighed down by geopolitical uncertainties and persistent foreign investor outflows.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
IKS (Cmp 1937.80)
- Why it’s recommended: Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd. (operating as IKS Health) is a technology-enabled healthcare solutions provider and care enablement platform founded in 2006. After some consolidation seen since last few weeks the last two sessions has seen a strong recovery that has led to some value area supports around the Kumo cloud that is holding back the decline. In the process we are noticing that some buying interest also develop. Also, the services sector is seen reviving and in the last month has performed well. With the Average Directional Index after a pullback is seen crossing important thresholds, it can lead to some strong upward move in the coming weeks. Go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 53.63,
- 52-week high: ₹1933.75,
- Volume: 1.01M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1700, resistance at ₹2300.
- Risk factors: Credit rating assessments, and Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), center around geographic concentration, data security, M&A integration, and regulatory dynamics.
- Buy: above ₹1940.
- Stop loss: ₹1865.
- Target price: ₹2100 (2 Months)
MOTILALOFS (Cmp 1042.50)
- Why it’s recommended: Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited (MOFSL) is a prominent diversified financial services group in India, headquartered in Mumbai. The steady upward traction in this counter after some profit booking is seen helping the prices are moving higher forming higher lows and the strong action with volumes seen on Monday highlights some potential for upmove. A move from the value area region around 970-980 zone holding good indicates that we can expect the upward drive to continue.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio: 27.87,
- 52-week high: ₹1121.95,
- Volume: 1.61M.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹670, resistance at ₹900.
- Risk factors: Revenue cyclicality, F&O regulatory tightening and seasoning of lending entities.
- Buy: above ₹1045
- Stop loss: ₹990
- Target price: ₹1165 (2 Months)
VIJAYA (Cmp 1570.70)
- Why it’s recommended: Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Limited is a leading integrated diagnostic chain in India that offers comprehensive pathology and radiology testing services under one roof. The recent recovery after dips into the strong support region around the Tenkan Sen and Kijun Sen with volumes signal a potential revival. The sustained consolidation and then an upmove looks to be a pattern that is developing. With the Chikou Span getting into the clear the trends are showing some promise of upside. As the prices indicating a potential to move higher with a long body candle, we can now look for some positive vibes to extend.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 84.23,
- 52-week high: ₹1593.60,
- Volume: 209.30K.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1470, resistance at ₹1825.
- Risk factors: Margin compression , gig worker legislation and multi-vertical strain.
- Buy: above ₹1575
- Stop loss: ₹1429
- Target price: ₹1725 (2 Months)
Stock Market Recap
Nifty 50 closed 0.50% higher at 23,446, while the Sensex advanced 0.40% to 74,828 on Wednesday. Despite the uptick, overall sentiment remained cautious, weighed down by geopolitical uncertainties and persistent foreign investor outflows.