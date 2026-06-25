Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 25 June

Although the broader market trend remains uncertain, robust stock-specific action is keeping traders engaged. At this juncture, it is prudent to avoid initiating fresh short positions on the Nifty; instead, wait for clearer directional signals. The index is currently trying to hold above the 23,800 mark, and a sustained break below this support zone would signal a weakening of bullish conviction. Until then, restraint is advised while closely monitoring price action for the next major move.