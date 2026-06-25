Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 25 June

Navigating the recent market decline has been highly challenging over the last few days. As we head into the late-June expiry, the immediate goal is to break above the crucial resistance barrier at 24,200. Crucial tests lie ahead as traders look for signs of a returning bullish momentum.
Three stocks to trade today, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman
Gland Pharma Ltd (GLAND)
Current market price: ₹2,326.20
- Buy above: ₹2,330
- Stop Loss: ₹2,180
- Target Price: ₹2,675
- Timeframe: 2 months
Why it’s recommended: Gland Pharma is a leading injectable-focused pharmaceutical company with a strong footprint in the US, Europe, Canada, Australia, and key emerging markets. After building a solid base near the ₹1,600 mark, the stock has been in a sustained uptrend, recently hitting a fresh 52-week high. The current consolidation in the ₹2,250–2,350 range represents a healthy, temporary pause within a larger bullish cycle. Strong recent earnings, turning profitability at its European subsidiary Cenexi, and ongoing capacity expansion plans continue to bolster investor confidence.