Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 25 May

Hesitation continues to build as the market struggles to decode sentiment. However, the continued promise of a revival keeps hopes alive. At the moment, limited rangebound movement is keeping the market restrained.
Here are three stocks to trade as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for 25 May:
Best stocks to buy today (All Buy trades are rates of Equity & Sell rates are based on F&O)
Sheela Foam Ltd: Buy above ₹641, stop ₹608 target ₹710(Multiday)
Max Financial Services Ltd: Buy above ₹1,685, stop ₹1,620 target ₹1,825 (Multiday)
Poly Medicure Ltd: Buy above ₹1605, stop ₹1525 target ₹1760 (Multiday)
Stock market today
On 22 May, Indian equities ended higher, led by strong gains in private banks and select consumption stocks, while weakness in pharmaceutical and healthcare counters capped upside.