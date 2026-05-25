Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 25 May

Sheela Foam Ltd is India's leading manufacturer of polyurethane (PU) foam and mattresses, primarily known for its flagship brand, Sleepwell. The stock has been in a decline since last 6 months and the last few days has seen a V-shaped recovery with a formation of a higher high higher low fuelled by strong Q4 numbers has led to a strong possibility of upside. As we can see that the momentum has picked up and the upward traction is possible now. With the midcap index doing well we could look to go long.