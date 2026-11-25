Stock market recap: Indian equity markets witnessed a sharp reversal on Monday as profit booking and expiry-related volatility weighed heavily on investor sentiment. The Sensex declined nearly 1.2% to close around 82,926, while the Nifty slipped 1.1% to settle near 25,507, erasing its early gains and ending below key intraday resistance levels.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
AFFLE (Cmp ₹1616.60)
- Why it’s recommended: Affle 3i Limited (formerly Affle (India) Limited) is a global technology company powered by a consumer intelligence platform helping brands acquire, engage, and drive transactions with users globally. Every pullback has been witnessing some steady buying interest around 1350 zone . After a sharp decline from August 2026 the slow and gradual recovery is seen attracting some buying interest. A rounding pattern with some steady volumes that is indicating that the steady positive results over the last few quarters have started reflecting in the recovery clearly indicating that the trends are now reviving. Consider going long
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 139.67,
- 52-week high: ₹1829.20,
- Volume: 345.40K.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1400, resistance at ₹1900.
- Risk factors: Corporate governance, cost structures, regulatory headwinds, and macroeconomic shifts.
- Buy: above ₹1620.
- Stop loss: ₹1540.
- Target price: ₹1780 (2 Months)
ASTERDM (Cmp 790.35)
- Why it’s recommended: Aster DM Quality Care Limited (formerly Aster DM Healthcare Limited) is a major Indian healthcare enterprise founded by Dr. Azad Moopen in 1987. It operates a large network of hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies. The steady rounding pattern that has emerged since January 2026 reaction that formed a base since March and attempting a recovery to finally move above the cloud region. The prices also has seen steady increase in volumes combined with the rising ADX DMI indicating that there is no sign of let up in momentum. A break above 820 was a key event, prompting us to go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio: 395.93
- 52-week high: ₹890.95
- Volume: 785.78K
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹700, resistance at ₹950.
- Risk factors: Post-merger integration, aggressive structural scaling, specialized attrition, geographical concentration, and strict compliance metrics.
- Buy: above ₹795
- Stop loss: ₹755
- Target price: ₹870 (2 Months)
ABDL (Cmp 802.85)