Stock market recap: Indian equity markets witnessed a sharp reversal on Monday as profit booking and expiry-related volatility weighed heavily on investor sentiment. The Sensex declined nearly 1.2% to close around 82,926, while the Nifty slipped 1.1% to settle near 25,507, erasing its early gains and ending below key intraday resistance levels.
Stock market recap: Indian equity markets witnessed a sharp reversal on Monday as profit booking and expiry-related volatility weighed heavily on investor sentiment. The Sensex declined nearly 1.2% to close around 82,926, while the Nifty slipped 1.1% to settle near 25,507, erasing its early gains and ending below key intraday resistance levels.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
AFFLE (Cmp ₹1616.60)
- Why it’s recommended: Affle 3i Limited (formerly Affle (India) Limited) is a global technology company powered by a consumer intelligence platform helping brands acquire, engage, and drive transactions with users globally. Every pullback has been witnessing some steady buying interest around 1350 zone . After a sharp decline from August 2026 the slow and gradual recovery is seen attracting some buying interest. A rounding pattern with some steady volumes that is indicating that the steady positive results over the last few quarters have started reflecting in the recovery clearly indicating that the trends are now reviving. Consider going long
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 139.67,
- 52-week high: ₹1829.20,
- Volume: 345.40K.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1400, resistance at ₹1900.
- Risk factors: Corporate governance, cost structures, regulatory headwinds, and macroeconomic shifts.
- Buy: above ₹1620.
- Stop loss: ₹1540.
- Target price: ₹1780 (2 Months)
ASTERDM (Cmp 790.35)
- Why it’s recommended: Aster DM Quality Care Limited (formerly Aster DM Healthcare Limited) is a major Indian healthcare enterprise founded by Dr. Azad Moopen in 1987. It operates a large network of hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies. The steady rounding pattern that has emerged since January 2026 reaction that formed a base since March and attempting a recovery to finally move above the cloud region. The prices also has seen steady increase in volumes combined with the rising ADX DMI indicating that there is no sign of let up in momentum. A break above 820 was a key event, prompting us to go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio: 395.93
- 52-week high: ₹890.95
- Volume: 785.78K
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹700, resistance at ₹950.
- Risk factors: Post-merger integration, aggressive structural scaling, specialized attrition, geographical concentration, and strict compliance metrics.
- Buy: above ₹795
- Stop loss: ₹755
- Target price: ₹870 (2 Months)
ABDL (Cmp 802.85)
- Why it’s recommended: Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd. (ABDL) is one of India's leading alcoholic beverage and spirits companies. There has been steady rounding pattern formation at the Kumo clouds and facing resistance on every rise. This counter has been in a steady downtrend. Post the recent decline seen in this counter into the Kumo cloud, there has been some strong demand to the downside. With the Relative Strength Index (RSI) not giving up, we can expect the upward drive to continue.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 77.87,
- 52-week high: ₹855,
- Volume: 413.15K.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹700, resistance at ₹915.
- Risk factors: State-Controlled Pricing & Taxation and input cost pressure.
- Buy: above ₹805
- Stop loss: ₹755.
- Target price: ₹890 (2 Months)
Stock Market on Monday
On 23 November, Indian equity markets witnessed a sharp reversal as profit booking and expiry-related volatility weighed heavily on investor sentiment. After opening strongly on the back of positive momentum from the previous sessions, benchmark indices failed to sustain higher levels and came under intense selling pressure through the day. The Sensex declined nearly 1.2% to close around 82,926, while the Nifty slipped 1.1% to settle near 25,507, erasing its early gains and ending below key intraday resistance levels. The weakness was broad-based, with declining stocks significantly outnumbering advancing shares, reflecting a deterioration in market breadth.
Banking and metal stocks emerged as the biggest drags on the market. Heavyweight lenders such as HDFC Bank and Axis Bank witnessed notable profit booking, while Tata Steel and Hindalco extended their recent decline amid continued weakness in commodity-linked counters. Auto stocks also remained under pressure, adding to the negative sentiment. In contrast, the IT sector provided some relief, with TCS and Tech Mahindra attracting buying interest and outperforming the broader market amid renewed demand for technology stocks. Select financial names such as Shriram Finance also displayed relative strength.
Outlook for Trading
Markets continue to test the bias. As suggested in our midweek update, higher levels continue to be stressed, leading us to consider “...Nifty continues to hold on to the feeble support being offered around 24800-24900 that we have been mentioning in the past weeks ….”. We continue to maintain a positive stance despite some hesitation that exists at higher levels which could pose a problem for the markets. The trend continues despite the rally near 25500, which continues to be a supply area. Sectors remain mixed as there is no specific sector dominating.
FMCG and banking names ruled the roost as the trends continued to remain positive for a while. Auto sector after seeing a strong run up is witnessing some profit booking. The attempt to move higher is not receiving adequate support from global cues at the moment. Lack of triggers, coupled with frequent bouts of hesitation, is hurting the bullish sentiment.
Weekly charts indicate that the strong closing last week is suggesting the possibility of the 18k level being broken. An EOD closing is necessary to carry forward the bullish momentum.
Technically, the market continued to maintain a higher-high, higher-low structure despite intermittent profit booking. The crucial 25,200 support zone, highlighted in earlier updates, once again proved its importance as buying interest emerged near those levels. This ability to defend support reinforces the ongoing bullish trend. Derivatives data also supported this view, with strong Put Open Interest concentrated near the 25,000–25,200 strikes, indicating a solid support base. On the upside, significant Call Open Interest around 25,500 acted as an immediate hurdle, resulting in a range-bound movement during the latter part of the week. The surge beyond the much-touted resistance at 25500 witnessed a strong upside towards 25800 which managed to hold on. The subsequent lack of follow-through to the upside resulted in the market showing some signs of panic and but eventually gave a higher weekly closing. One of the primary reasons for retaining the positive bias is the strong global cues that continue to spell signs of buoyancy, enabling the recovery.
Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.