Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 26 August

Stock market recap: On Tuesday, Indian equities staged a strong rebound, closing in positive territory after a volatile session marked by monthly derivatives expiry.
The Nifty 50 recovered from an intraday low of 24,115.45 to finish 115.50 points higher at 24,334.55, firmly above the 24,300 mark, while the Sensex gained 286.98 points or 0.37% to settle at 77,656.09. Final-hour buying, aided by easing crude oil prices and a firmer rupee, lifted sentiment, with notable gains in pharma, media, and PSU banking stocks.