Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 26 August

The strong closing on Tuesday has now paved the way for the trends ahead in the next series. Currently, the trends are once again poised to move towards a new high. Despite the trends showing spurts of bullishness, the challenge shall continue to remain to reach the summit in the coming week. We observed that the decline tested the support levels, and then ended the week rather strongly. Now, sentiment is setting up for a positive bias. When the market rises, there are enough people to keep calling the top. However, we need to tread carefully.