The ability of the market to attract buying interest near key support zones remains encouraging and suggests that investors are still willing to participate on declines. As long as critical support levels continue to hold, the broader outlook remains constructive.
On 25 November 2026, Indian equity markets witnessed a strong rebound, with benchmark indices recovering sharply from recent weakness despite surrendering a portion of their early gains. The Sensex climbed over 1,000 points to trade near 83,500, while the Nifty advanced more than 290 points to 25,642, supported by sustained buying in banking, financial, FMCG, and select consumption-oriented stocks.