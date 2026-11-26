Why it’s recommended: DOMS move over the last few days show that after some muted Q2 numbers, a considerable jump indicating that the trends after being under pressure is now recovering. However , with the nature of the prices seen in the last few days we can comprehend that the newsflow has already been prices in. The volatile moves seen in the last 3 months are now seen indicating a possibility of some upward bounce as a rounding pattern is seen forming with volumes. Can look to go long.