The ability of the market to attract buying interest near key support zones remains encouraging and suggests that investors are still willing to participate on declines. As long as critical support levels continue to hold, the broader outlook remains constructive.
The ability of the market to attract buying interest near key support zones remains encouraging and suggests that investors are still willing to participate on declines. As long as critical support levels continue to hold, the broader outlook remains constructive.
On 25 November 2026, Indian equity markets witnessed a strong rebound, with benchmark indices recovering sharply from recent weakness despite surrendering a portion of their early gains. The Sensex climbed over 1,000 points to trade near 83,500, while the Nifty advanced more than 290 points to 25,642, supported by sustained buying in banking, financial, FMCG, and select consumption-oriented stocks.
On 25 November 2026, Indian equity markets witnessed a strong rebound, with benchmark indices recovering sharply from recent weakness despite surrendering a portion of their early gains. The Sensex climbed over 1,000 points to trade near 83,500, while the Nifty advanced more than 290 points to 25,642, supported by sustained buying in banking, financial, FMCG, and select consumption-oriented stocks.
Strong contributions from HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Reliance Industries helped the benchmarks maintain their upward momentum, while the financial sector emerged as the key driver of the rally.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
DOMS (Cmp 2217.30)
DOMS: Buy above ₹2220, stop ₹2130 target ₹2420 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: DOMS move over the last few days show that after some muted Q2 numbers, a considerable jump indicating that the trends after being under pressure is now recovering. However , with the nature of the prices seen in the last few days we can comprehend that the newsflow has already been prices in. The volatile moves seen in the last 3 months are now seen indicating a possibility of some upward bounce as a rounding pattern is seen forming with volumes. Can look to go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 71.30,
- 52-week high: ₹2704
- Volume: 106.92K
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1920, resistance at ₹2500.
- Risk factors: Product concentration, heavy reliance on its traditional distribution network, volatility in raw material prices, and stiff competition.
- Buy : above ₹2220.
- Stop loss: ₹2130.
- Target price: ₹2420 (2 Months)
MPHASIS (Cmp 2532.90)
MPHASIS: Buy above ₹2535, stop ₹2470 target ₹2760 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended : Mphasis Limited is a global, AI-led information technology and consulting company specializing in cloud computing, cognitive services, and enterprise automation. The steady downward trajectory since February 2026 and the bottoming out of the prices in major IT names is now triggering a revival across high beta candidates over the last few weeks. The strong push to the upside after some support received from the Kumo cloud region is clearly highlighting that the dips are being bought into. The recent participation signifies support from the market for some revival.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 28.65,
- 52-week high: ₹2978.35,
- Volume: 945.56K.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹2300, resistance at ₹2800.
- Risk factors: Heavy reliance on equity and bond market performance, vulnerability to natural catastrophes, and persistent underwriting pressures.
- Buy : above ₹2535
- Stop loss: ₹2470
- Target price: ₹2760 (2 Months)
LGEINDIA (Cmp 1818.40)
LGEINDIA: Buy above ₹1820, stop ₹1750 target ₹2100 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended : LG Electronics India Limited is a premier manufacturer and distributor in the consumer electronics and home appliances industry. After some consolidation the counter has shown some promise from July 2026 as Consumer sector has started reviving. The Relative Strength Index shows that the prices are reviving from neutral zone with support from the market showing signs of recovery has seen a swift upside indicating some upward trajectory. One can now look for some trends to carry the prices higher.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 63.33,
- 52-week high: ₹1749,
- Volume: 1.62M.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1550, resistance at ₹2200.
- Risk factors: Heavy reliance on its South Korean parent for technology, significant unaccrued contingent liabilities related to royalty obligations, and vulnerability to foreign exchange rate fluctuations.
- Buy : above ₹1820
- Stop loss: ₹1750.
- Target price: ₹2100 (2 Months)
Stock market recap
Market sentiment remained constructive even though broader market participation was mixed. Bajaj Finserv, IndiGo, Hindustan Unilever, Trent, and HDFC Life led the gains, reflecting investor preference for quality large-cap counters.
In contrast, metal stocks remained under pressure, with Tata Steel, JSW Steel, and Hindalco extending losses amid continued weakness in commodity-linked sectors. Media stocks also lagged, contributing to the divergence between benchmark indices and the broader market
Outlook for trading
On the macro front, easing crude oil prices and a firmer rupee provided additional support to sentiment. Lower energy prices continued to improve the outlook for inflation and corporate margins, while stable currency trends enhanced confidence among foreign investors. From a derivatives perspective, significant Put Open Interest around the 25,800–25,900 zone suggested strong near-term support, while Call writing near 26,000–26,100 indicated that traders were monitoring this region as an immediate resistance band.
Technically, the Nifty remained comfortably above key support levels, reinforcing the broader bullish structure despite profit-taking at higher levels. While the market has entered a phase of increased volatility, the ability to sustain above important support zones continues to favour the bulls. Overall, the session highlighted resilient institutional participation and improving sentiment, keeping the focus on higher levels as long as support zones remain intact. Weekly charts indicate that the strong closing last week is suggesting the possibility of the 18k level being broken. An EOD closing above 25800 was necessary to carry forward the bullish momentum and it has happened.
On the upside, significant Call Open Interest around 25,500 acted as an immediate hurdle, resulting in a range-bound movement during the latter part of the week. The surge beyond the much-touted resistance at 25500 witnessed a strong Put writing pushed the resistance at 25800 and at the end of the day the prices managed to hold on. The subsequent lack of follow-through to the upside resulted in the market showing some signs of panic and but eventually gave a higher weekly closing. The volatile global markets largely driven by the NVDIA controversy rekindled the belief that the positive bias is the strong.
Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.