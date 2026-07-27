Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 27 July

Banks have been unable to perform better and the traction in Bank Nifty seems to have lost its steam yet again. While the hope was that this sector would help Nifty stage some recovery it infact reversed the whole move. Private banks were in action with some trends picking up. Hdfc saw a deep decline post its numbers and it tested its 52-week lows. While the Banking and Financials have been hit very sharply. With the PSU banking results That ought to help the Bank Nifty improve further. The top three heavyweights—HDFC Bank (~31-33%), ICICI Bank (~26-27%), and State Bank of India (~11-12%)—alone make up over 68% to 70% of the entire index and can certainly move the needle for it if they perform.