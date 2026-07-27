Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 27 July

With lot of events lined up that can influence the market trends we are now looking at how to position ourselves and tread into this murky water. As we attempt to bridge this gap with our limited view, we are now forced to accept the limited movement.
Indian equities endured a volatile week from July 20 to 24, 2026, with the Sensex and Nifty posting their steepest weekly decline in months.
Both indices slipped over 2.5%, marking five straight sessions of losses, as global crude oil prices surged past $100 per barrel before easing, stoking inflationary concerns. Geopolitical tensions in West Asia and disappointing corporate earnings further weighed on sentiment. The rupee also weakened nearly 1% during the week, adding to investor caution.