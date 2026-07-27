Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 27 July

With lot of events lined up that can influence the market trends we are now looking at how to position ourselves and tread into this murky water. As we attempt to bridge this gap with our limited view, we are now forced to accept the limited movement.
With lot of events lined up that can influence the market trends we are now looking at how to position ourselves and tread into this murky water. As we attempt to bridge this gap with our limited view, we are now forced to accept the limited movement.
Indian equities endured a volatile week from July 20 to 24, 2026, with the Sensex and Nifty posting their steepest weekly decline in months.
Indian equities endured a volatile week from July 20 to 24, 2026, with the Sensex and Nifty posting their steepest weekly decline in months.
Both indices slipped over 2.5%, marking five straight sessions of losses, as global crude oil prices surged past $100 per barrel before easing, stoking inflationary concerns. Geopolitical tensions in West Asia and disappointing corporate earnings further weighed on sentiment. The rupee also weakened nearly 1% during the week, adding to investor caution.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
LAURUSLABS (Cmp 1601.20)
LAURUSLABS: Buy above ₹1602, stop ₹1540 target ₹1725 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: Laurus Labs Limited is a leading research-driven pharmaceutical and biotechnology company based in Hyderabad, India. Founded in 2005, it specializes in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), finished dosages, and contract development. After a long period of consolidation, a strong Q1 numbers signalling signs of a revival in Pharma sector is fuelling the up move in the last session. A strong thrust above there scent value resistance around 1500 could carry the prices higher. Consider going long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 116.90,
- 52-week high: ₹1599.90,
- Volume: 108.34K
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹9900, resistance at ₹12000.
- Risk factors: Lumpy CDMO revenue, strict global regulatory compliance, and foreign exchange fluctuations.
- Buy : above ₹1602.
- Stop loss: ₹1540.
- Target price: ₹1725 (2 Months)
EMMVEE (Cmp 331)
EMMVEE: Buy above ₹332, stop ₹305 target ₹369 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended : EMMVEE Photovoltaic Power Limited is a leading Indian renewable energy company manufacturing high-efficiency solar photovoltaic (PV) modules, TOPCon solar cells, and solar water heating systems.The stock has been performing well after some sharp profit booking at the double top seen in July the prices dipped down into the cloud region. The strong rebound has demonstrated a possible upmove and is now moving higher. The Relative Strength Index is also witnessing a strong push seen is suggesting more potential upside . With Energy sector holding up we can expect the upward momentum to continue.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 223.48,
- 52-week high: ₹371.45,
- Volume: 2.76M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹297, resistance at ₹425.
- Risk factors: High customer concentration, heavy reliance on imported raw materials, and large capital expenditure execution challenges.
- Buy : above ₹332
- Stop loss: ₹305
- Target price: ₹369 (2 Months)
UNITDSPR (Cmp 1467.20)
UNITDSPR: Buy above ₹1470, stop ₹1420 target ₹1630 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended : United Spirits Limited, traded on the NSE as UNITDSPR manufactures, sells, and distributes a massive portfolio of spirits. The stock has been performing well after some sharp profit booking at the double top seen in earlier part of 2026July the prices dipped down into the cloud region. The strong surge beyond its former highs around 1400 has demonstrated a possible upmove and is now moving higher. The Relative Strength Index is also witnessing a strong push seen is suggesting more potential upside .
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 54.40,
- 52-week high: ₹1489,
- Volume: 3.95M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1300, resistance at ₹1700.
- Risk factors: State-Level Control, Policy changes and structural headwinds and Supply Chain & Margin Pressures.
- Buy : above ₹1470
- Stop loss: ₹1420
- Target price: ₹1630 (2 Months)
Stock market recap
Sectoral performance was broadly negative, with Realty, Oil & Gas, Infrastructure, PSU Banks, and Energy leading the declines, while Metals, Pharma, FMCG, and IT also closed lower.
Auto and Media indices were rare gainers, offering some resilience. Despite a sharp intraday rebound on Friday, driven by value buying and a pullback in crude prices, the overall tone remained cautious. Markets now face critical support near 23,800–24,000 on the Nifty, with crude volatility and geopolitical risks likely to dictate direction in the coming sessions.
Outlook for trading
But nothing much by way of selling emerged and most of the action was of trading nature with some light selling. FIIs however turned sellers once again and that upset sentiments some because it was felt in the earlier week that they may now be done with their selling. The revival in their action created some sentiment uncertainty.
Banks have been unable to perform better and the traction in Bank Nifty seems to have lost its steam yet again. While the hope was that this sector would help Nifty stage some recovery it infact reversed the whole move. Private banks were in action with some trends picking up. Hdfc saw a deep decline post its numbers and it tested its 52-week lows. While the Banking and Financials have been hit very sharply. With the PSU banking results That ought to help the Bank Nifty improve further. The top three heavyweights—HDFC Bank (~31-33%), ICICI Bank (~26-27%), and State Bank of India (~11-12%)—alone make up over 68% to 70% of the entire index and can certainly move the needle for it if they perform.
The main resistance zone continues to be the 24,100 area and that needs to be taken out for more gains to occur. Perhaps it may require some event or news flow to create that ripple. And we may have to wait for it to get more aggressive. In the meanwhile, assuming that the low is in, we can use every dip during the week to be buyers in the market. While the negative Directional Index is very much alive and showing more inclination to move higher the tendency of the stock specific action will continue to be playing a major role in the market action.
Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.