Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 27 May

Indian equities ended on a mixed note on 26 May 2026, as broad market resilience failed to offset weakness in heavyweight sectors.
The Nifty remained under pressure, dragged by stocks such as Apollo Hospitals, Bharti Airtel, TCS, Wipro and Trent, while gains in Adani Enterprises, Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, Nestle and Eternal offered limited support. Broader markets fared relatively better, with the Nifty Midcap index rising 0.5% and the Smallcap index advancing 0.35%.
Despite intermittent buying, market sentiment remains fragile, with benchmarks struggling to build enough momentum for a sustained upmove. The indices now appear to be at a crucial crossroads, where the next directional trigger could determine whether the market regains strength or slips into a deeper consolidation phase.