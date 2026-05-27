Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 27 May

Indian equities ended on a mixed note on 26 May 2026, as broad market resilience failed to offset weakness in heavyweight sectors.
Indian equities ended on a mixed note on 26 May 2026, as broad market resilience failed to offset weakness in heavyweight sectors.
The Nifty remained under pressure, dragged by stocks such as Apollo Hospitals, Bharti Airtel, TCS, Wipro and Trent, while gains in Adani Enterprises, Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, Nestle and Eternal offered limited support. Broader markets fared relatively better, with the Nifty Midcap index rising 0.5% and the Smallcap index advancing 0.35%.
The Nifty remained under pressure, dragged by stocks such as Apollo Hospitals, Bharti Airtel, TCS, Wipro and Trent, while gains in Adani Enterprises, Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, Nestle and Eternal offered limited support. Broader markets fared relatively better, with the Nifty Midcap index rising 0.5% and the Smallcap index advancing 0.35%.
Despite intermittent buying, market sentiment remains fragile, with benchmarks struggling to build enough momentum for a sustained upmove. The indices now appear to be at a crucial crossroads, where the next directional trigger could determine whether the market regains strength or slips into a deeper consolidation phase.
Here are three stocks to buy or sell as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for Wednesday 27 May.
Best stocks to buy today (All Buy trades are rates of Equity & Sell rates are based on F&O)
MINDACORP: Buy above ₹598, stop ₹572 target ₹670(Multiday)
KPITTECH: Buy above ₹787, stop ₹750 target ₹865 (Multiday)
ATGL: Buy above ₹715, stop ₹675 target ₹790 (Multiday)
Stock market on 26 May
Sectoral performance was largely weak, as most indices closed in the red. PSU Bank, Private Bank, Realty, and Consumer Durables declined between 0.5–1%, reflecting selling pressure across financials and rate-sensitive counters. FMCG and Metal were the only sectors to buck the trend, ending in positive territory.
Overall, the session highlighted selective resilience in autos, technology, and consumption names, but persistent weakness in healthcare, telecom, and banking capped broader market momentum, keeping investor sentiment cautious.
Outlook for trading
Trends are looking positive but are not able to take the initiative ahead thus making it a very cumbersome activity. Markets despite holding on to the emerging bullish trends however the lack of clarity continues to keep everyone at bay. Over the last few days a sense of confidence is seen emerging into the market as a sense of hope as 24,000 is still a key level that continues to generate bullish bias once it’s exceeded.
As we step into June series, we are noticing an attempt to resolve any ambiguity and step up. A muted this week witnessed some solidarity from all the broader indices. While a revival is seen we need to consider that we are still not out of woods and this could be an intermittent rally. The triggers that we can expect in the coming week would be a mix of domestic and global that could impact the sentiment. The last week the movement has been largely driven by some short with no clarity being witnessed at the global level, with markets being closed. Volatility shall continue to be part of the overall environment and will need some time to stabilize.
At the moment the corporate earnings is clouding the outlook for what had been expected to be strong quarter. The daily chart shown above clearly shows that the ranging action has now given away and we could gather some newsflow continues to be in play. We will need more momentum to head higher. While we note that the gap range is broken, we still need more momentum to drive higher as the current display of bullishness seen on Wednesday was primarily some news driven short covering rather than some genuine buying.
The option build-up is encouraging as the Open Interest concentration is slowly building a base at lower levels and shifting higher , however strong Call writing around 24,000 is curtailing the upward momentum. Volatile markets kept the trends muted and this has now created some turbulence despite bearish outlook receding . As the war resolution is very much around the corner , it could now push the bears to surrender in the next few days. So, it appears that a bullish regime could soon surface.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
MINDACORP (Cmp 594.95)
MINDACORP: Buy above ₹598, stop ₹572 target ₹670(Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: Minda Corporation Limited (MINDACORP) is a premier Indian multinational manufacturer and the flagship company of the Spark Minda Group. These elements directly dictate profit margins and long-term financial stability. The stock has made a V shaped recovery in the last few weeks but has not been able to generate an upward drive. The consolidation at the Tenkan Sen augurs well for the prices that could now open up doors to a strong possibility of upside. With the auto sector looking up we could look to go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 58.88,
- 52-week high: ₹1320,
- Volume: 1.37M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹540, resistance at ₹700.
- Risk factors: Cyclical nature of the auto industry, exposure to volatile input costs like copper, and the execution risks.
- Buy : above ₹598.
- Stop loss: ₹572.
- Target price: ₹670 (2 Months)
KPITTECH (Cmp 784.70)
KPITTECH: Buy above ₹787, stop ₹750 target ₹865 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: KPIT Technologies Ltd (NSE: KPITTECH) is an Indian multinational corporation specializing in Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs) and mobility engineering. After the sharp sell off since the start of the year, the prices seemed to be on the pathway to recovery and have been forming cup and handle pattern at lower levels and that has now led to a strong breakout. The Relative Strength Index has crossed 60 levels , indicating some potential to the upside, one can consider going long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 39.42,
- 52-week high: ₹1434.50,
- Volume: 2.24M.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹720, resistance at ₹900.
- Risk factors: Intense deposit competition, economic uncertainties that could impact its international book, and asset quality risks
- Buy : above ₹787
- Stop loss: ₹750
- Target price: ₹865 (2 Months)
ATGL (Cmp 713.10)
ATGL: Buy above ₹715, stop ₹675 target ₹790 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: Adani Total Gas Limited (ATGL) is a premier City Gas Distribution (CGD) company in India, focusing on providing clean and eco-friendly energy solutions to millions of domestic, commercial, and industrial consumers. After some profit booking seen the prices have now shown some support emerging from the Tenkan Sen signs of bottoming out. With a strong breakout on Daily charts above the recent range around 660 levels we can now look to invest for the short term as momentum is seen picking up. The steady rise in the Relative Strength Index after stabilising at the neutral zone suggests that we could be looking at some upside.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio: 123.14
- 52-week high: ₹798
- Volume: 29.04M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1250, resistance at ₹1750.
- Risk factors: Highly leveraged balance sheet, vulnerability to regulatory and tariff revisions, and large debt requirements for capital-intensive infrastructure
- Buy : above ₹715
- Stop loss: ₹675.
- Target price: ₹790.
Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.