On the upside, significant Call Open Interest around 25,500 acted as an immediate hurdle, resulting in a range-bound movement during the latter part of the week. The surge beyond the much-touted resistance at 25500 witnessed a strong Put writing pushed the resistance at 25800 and at the end of the day the prices managed to hold on. The subsequent lack of follow-through to the upside resulted in the market showing some signs of panic and but eventually gave a higher weekly closing. The volatile global markets largely driven by the NVDIA controversy rekindled the belief that the positive bias is the strong.