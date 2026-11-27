The ability of the market to attract buying interest near key support zones remains encouraging and suggests that investors are still willing to participate on declines. As long as critical support levels continue to hold, the broader outlook remains constructive.
The ability of the market to attract buying interest near key support zones remains encouraging and suggests that investors are still willing to participate on declines. As long as critical support levels continue to hold, the broader outlook remains constructive.
On 26 November 2026, Indian equity markets extended their recovery despite lingering global uncertainties, with benchmark indices ending higher as sustained foreign institutional inflows and improving macro conditions continued to support sentiment.
On 26 November 2026, Indian equity markets extended their recovery despite lingering global uncertainties, with benchmark indices ending higher as sustained foreign institutional inflows and improving macro conditions continued to support sentiment.
The Nifty 50 gained 0.25% to close at 25,884.50, while the Sensex advanced 0.46% to settle at 84,328.59, leaving both indices within striking distance of their record highs.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
CAMS (Cmp 745.90)
CAMS: Buy above ₹747, stop ₹710 target ₹835 (Multiday)
360ONE (Cmp 1210)
360ONE: Buy above ₹1214, stop ₹1158 target ₹1334 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: 360ONE Ltd is one of India's largest wealth and asset management firms, specializing in providing comprehensive financial solutions to ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) and high-net-worth (HNW) families, entrepreneurs, and institutions. As NBFC stocks hold firm we can look at the recent rounding format. A strong push by the TS & KS the demand at every decline we can experience sustained upmove. The steady buildup seen here could help the momentum sustain and push for higher levels. Go long now.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 104.76,
- 52-week high: ₹1235.65,
- Volume: 1.42M.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1040, resistance at ₹1350.
- Risk factors: High stock valuation and price volatility, geographic concentration of operations, execution and funding risks.
- Buy : above ₹1214
- Stop loss: ₹1158
- Target price: ₹1334 (2 Months)
TECHM (Cmp 1854.70)
TECHM: Buy above ₹1855, stop ₹1765 target ₹2040 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: Tech Mahindra (TECHM) is a major Indian multinational IT services and consulting company, specializing in digital transformation, BPO, and networking. After a strong rally since November the prices slipped into consolidation. The sharp drop into value region support around 1590 recently witnessed a sharp rebound on the back of some strong volumes. Look to initiate a multiweek buy , the prices have resolutely moved higher forming a large body candle. The positive DI is also inching higher intraday timeframe. Go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 41.72
- 52-week high: ₹1736.35,
- Volume: 3.73M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1580, resistance at ₹1850.
- Risk factors: Cyclical industry volatility,raw material price volatility and intense competition and margin pressure.
- Buy : above ₹1855
- Stop loss: ₹1765.
- Target price: ₹2040 (2 Months)
Stock market recap
The rally was underpinned by strong participation from financial stocks, which remained the preferred destination for foreign investors amid attractive valuations, improving earnings visibility, and easing crude oil prices.
The technology sector emerged as the standout performer, with the Nifty IT index surging nearly 4% as investors continued to rotate capital from global AI-linked themes into Indian technology companies. Strong gains in TCS, Infosys, HCL Technologies, and Wipro lifted overall market sentiment, reflecting confidence in earnings prospects and deal pipelines.
Midcap and smallcap stocks also participated in the rally, gaining 0.3% and 0.7%, respectively, indicating broader market strength beyond benchmark constituents.
Outlook for trading
Sectorally, financials continued to lead the market's recovery and have been among the strongest performers throughout November. In contrast, FMCG stocks witnessed some profit booking after their recent outperformance. Investor confidence was further supported by continued foreign buying, lower crude oil prices, and signs of improving macroeconomic conditions, helping India emerge as one of the strongest-performing major markets globally.
From a technical perspective, Nifty continued to maintain its higher-high, higher-low structure, reinforcing the prevailing bullish trend. While the rapid rally may result in short-term consolidation, the overall market structure remains constructive. Any corrective decline is likely to be viewed as a buying opportunity, with market participants continuing to favour a buy-on-dips strategy as long as key support levels remain intact.
On the upside, significant Call Open Interest around 25,500 acted as an immediate hurdle, resulting in a range-bound movement during the latter part of the week. The surge beyond the much-touted resistance at 25500 witnessed a strong Put writing pushed the resistance at 25800 and at the end of the day the prices managed to hold on. The subsequent lack of follow-through to the upside resulted in the market showing some signs of panic and but eventually gave a higher weekly closing. The volatile global markets largely driven by the NVDIA controversy rekindled the belief that the positive bias is the strong.
Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.