Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 27 October

Outlook for trading

Trends remain tense as we have been highlighting on a continuous basis in the previous articles as well. The lack of clarity that we are observing now is bound to cause some confusion. Currently the market has traded higher on Monday, it is now expected that we would now speed up in the rally. But those expectations came to naught as the pries pulled back forming higher lows across day. The trading, for most part, was quite active as intraday moves too were quite stilted. As a result, we had some boring times in the market. This remains the case at the end of the current week as well as the market churns around the same zone while attempting to move higher. But those efforts are still quite listless.