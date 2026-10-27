Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 27 October

Market trends remain highly uncertain, with sharp swings on either side leaving participants confused about the market's true direction. The only consolation as we head into the final day of the expiry is that sentiment has been severely disrupted, and any meaningful recovery in confidence is likely to take time.
On October 26, 2026, Indian equity markets staged a strong recovery after a weak start, with benchmark indices reversing early losses to close firmly in the green. The Nifty 50 gained 153.20 points or 0.68% to settle at 22,753.20, while the Sensex advanced 482.92 points or 0.66% to close at 73,606.75.