Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 28 August

Zydus Lifesciences Limited is a leading Indian multinational

pharmaceutical

and life sciences company headquartered in Ahmedabad, India. Since May 2026 the stock has been making slow and steady upward trajectory indicating accumulation as the prices take support at the Kijun Sen lines and are slowly heading higher. The surprise in Q1 numbers has triggered a new wave of upward trajectory and the revival are adding to the buying interest that is generating a upward bias. The long-body candle thrust seen in the last two trading sessions has been attracting attention. With the Relative Strength Index firmly inching higher , it can lead to some strong upward move in the coming weeks. Go long.