Stock market recap: On Thursday, Indian equity benchmarks ended sharply lower, with both the Sensex and Nifty slipping to one-week lows as selling pressure intensified. The Nifty 50 fell 117 points to close at 24,091, while the Sensex dropped 539 points to settle at 76,933. Weakness was broad-based, with the Nifty Bank declining 274 points to 57,510 and the Midcap index losing 66 points to 64,035, as market breadth remained negative.
Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 28 August
SummaryMarket expert Raja Venkatraman shares his top stock picks for 28 August. Here’s his technical outlook and trade strategy.
Stock market recap: On Thursday, Indian equity benchmarks ended sharply lower, with both the Sensex and Nifty slipping to one-week lows as selling pressure intensified. The Nifty 50 fell 117 points to close at 24,091, while the Sensex dropped 539 points to settle at 76,933. Weakness was broad-based, with the Nifty Bank declining 274 points to 57,510 and the Midcap index losing 66 points to 64,035, as market breadth remained negative.
About the Author
Raja Venkatraman is the co-founder of NeoTrader, where he heads the training division. He conducts both offline and live market workshops, seminars, and webinars. He has been working under the guidance of Dr C K Narayan, his mentor and founder of Growth Avenues, for more than 20 years. He is an active trader in multiple asset classes, and actively shares his views on YouTube, blogs at NeoTrader, and on reputed news channels and websites. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
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