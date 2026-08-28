Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 28 August

Stock market recap: On Thursday, Indian equity benchmarks ended sharply lower, with both the Sensex and Nifty slipping to one-week lows as selling pressure intensified. The Nifty 50 fell 117 points to close at 24,091, while the Sensex dropped 539 points to settle at 76,933. Weakness was broad-based, with the Nifty Bank declining 274 points to 57,510 and the Midcap index losing 66 points to 64,035, as market breadth remained negative.
Stock market recap: On Thursday, Indian equity benchmarks ended sharply lower, with both the Sensex and Nifty slipping to one-week lows as selling pressure intensified. The Nifty 50 fell 117 points to close at 24,091, while the Sensex dropped 539 points to settle at 76,933. Weakness was broad-based, with the Nifty Bank declining 274 points to 57,510 and the Midcap index losing 66 points to 64,035, as market breadth remained negative.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
ZYDUSLIFE (Cmp 1189.20)
- Why it’s recommended: Zydus Lifesciences Limited is a leading Indian multinational pharmaceutical and life sciences company headquartered in Ahmedabad, India. Since May 2026 the stock has been making slow and steady upward trajectory indicating accumulation as the prices take support at the Kijun Sen lines and are slowly heading higher. The surprise in Q1 numbers has triggered a new wave of upward trajectory and the revival are adding to the buying interest that is generating a upward bias. The long-body candle thrust seen in the last two trading sessions has been attracting attention. With the Relative Strength Index firmly inching higher , it can lead to some strong upward move in the coming weeks. Go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio: 33.74,
- 52-week high: ₹1205.65,
- Volume: 3.17M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1025, resistance at ₹1500.
- Risk factors: Global inspections, generic drug de-pricing, high innovation costs and raw material and freight inflation.
- Buy: above ₹1192.
- Stop loss: ₹1140.
- Target price: ₹1320 (2 Months)
KALYANKJIL (Cmp 629.30)
- Why it’s recommended: Kalyan Jewellers India Limited is a major international jewellery retail chain that designs, manufactures, and sells gold, diamond, and precious stone jewellery. The recent surge since its Q1 numbers have resulted in the prices tread into an important zone. The strong body candle after the recent sideways drift are indicating a strong thrust higher. However, a strong deal combined with the recent revival in the pharma sector helped its upside aspirations. With the prices are reflecting a sustained buying we should consider going long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 47.89,
- 52-week high: ₹649,
- Volume: 14.63M.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹420, resistance at ₹720.
- Risk factors: High working capital & inventory intensity , fluctuating input costs and margin pressures.
- Buy: above ₹630
- Stop loss: ₹597
- Target price: ₹690 (2 Months)
UNOMINDA (Cmp 1280)
- Why it’s recommended: Uno Minda Limited is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of proprietary automotive switching systems, lighting systems, acoustics, seating, and alloy wheels for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). After a strong thrust in July, the prices had slipped into a sideways consolidation holding the Tenkan Sen and Kijun Sen. The strong thrust with volumes pushed prices above important resistance zones around 1200. As the prices have finally given a closing above it with a long body candle, suggesting a strong bullish bias. We can see now that the strong thrust on the back of volumes can augur well for the prices. With the prices reflecting a sustained buying and the defence sector showing strong resilience, we consider going long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 78.14,
- 52-week high: ₹1381.95,
- Volume: 778.53K.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1100, resistance at ₹1500.
- Risk factors: Market and technology shifts, supply chain and logistics and supply chain and logistics.
- Buy: above ₹1285
- Stop loss: ₹1210
- Target price: ₹1425 (2 Months)
Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.