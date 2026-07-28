Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 28 July

Another gap-down opening on Monday unsettled sentiment and once again challenged the market's push towards fresh highs. While intermittent bursts of buying have emerged, reclaiming new highs is likely to remain the key hurdle in the week ahead. The market tested important support levels during the week's decline before recovering strongly into the close, improving the near-term technical picture. That said, caution remains warranted, particularly as investors are quick to call a market top whenever prices rally.