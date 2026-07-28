Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 28 July

Stock market recap: Indian equities enjoyed healthy across-the-board buying on Monday, 27 July, with the benchmarks jumping 1% each, snapping their five-day losing streak.
The 30-share pack Sensex jumped 776 points, or 1.02%, to end at 76,835.78, while the Nifty 50 ended 229 points higher, or 0.96%, at 23,995.95.
The Nifty Midcap 100 index climbed 1.11%, and the Smallcap 100 index jumped 1.31%.
The overall market capitalization of BSE-listed firms rose to nearly ₹481 trillion from nearly ₹476 trillion in the previous session.