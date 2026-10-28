Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 28 October

Disappointing scenario continued to emanate in the Nifty expiry session leading to high level of frustration that is triggering the lack of participation. The overseas negative cues continue to pile up resulting in a state of concern across the board.
On October 27, 2026, Indian equity markets ended on a subdued note after a volatile trading session, as profit booking in IT stocks and continued weakness in financials kept benchmark indices largely range-bound. The Sensex closed nearly flat at 73,598.67, down 8 points, while the Nifty slipped marginally by 3.45 points to settle at 22,749.75.