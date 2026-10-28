Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 28 October

Disappointing scenario continued to emanate in the Nifty expiry session leading to high level of frustration that is triggering the lack of participation. The overseas negative cues continue to pile up resulting in a state of concern across the board.
Disappointing scenario continued to emanate in the Nifty expiry session leading to high level of frustration that is triggering the lack of participation. The overseas negative cues continue to pile up resulting in a state of concern across the board.
On October 27, 2026, Indian equity markets ended on a subdued note after a volatile trading session, as profit booking in IT stocks and continued weakness in financials kept benchmark indices largely range-bound. The Sensex closed nearly flat at 73,598.67, down 8 points, while the Nifty slipped marginally by 3.45 points to settle at 22,749.75.
On October 27, 2026, Indian equity markets ended on a subdued note after a volatile trading session, as profit booking in IT stocks and continued weakness in financials kept benchmark indices largely range-bound. The Sensex closed nearly flat at 73,598.67, down 8 points, while the Nifty slipped marginally by 3.45 points to settle at 22,749.75.
Despite the muted performance of frontline indices, broader markets displayed resilience, with the Nifty Midcap 100 rising around 1% and the Nifty Smallcap 100 gaining nearly 2.7%, reflecting selective risk appetite among investors.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
TATACONSUM (Cmp 1000)
TATACONSUM: Buy above ₹1005, stop ₹950 target ₹1115 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: Tata Consumer Products Limited is a leading Indian fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company that unites the food and beverage interests of the Tata Group under a single entity. The decline seen since September 2026 the stock has corrected sharply and is now witnessing a revival from deep oversold levels. The strong surge in volumes coupled with the Tenkan Sen to generate some upward momentum. With the revival in play with volumes was seen on Monday it could help the prices scale higher. There is strong buying interest developing and support from Relative Strength Index(RSI) could help the prices rebound. Go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 86.62,
- 52-week high: ₹1697
- Volume: 280.14K
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1350, resistance at ₹1700.
- Risk factors: Client Dependency, Strict Quality Audits and Working Capital and Receivables.
- Buy : above ₹1005.
- Stop loss: ₹950.
- Target price: ₹1115 (2 Months)
VIJAYA (Cmp 1442.70)
VIJAYA: Buy above ₹1445, stop ₹1375 target ₹1560 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd. is India's largest B2C-focused integrated diagnostic chain offering a wide array of pathology, radiology, and advanced imaging services. The stock had been recommended earlier as well in our article and it continues to perform quite robustly. The strong uptrend remains intact and despite some turbulence in the market the dips are used to buy into. As steady volume build-up is seen we can look at how this counter is able to generate steady upward momentum. The reaction from every swing pullback augurs well look to go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 76,
- 52-week high: ₹1379.30,
- Volume: 111.86K
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1250, resistance at ₹1800.
- Risk factors: Heavy geographic concentration in Hyderabad/South India, operational integration hurdles in new geographies, and a premium valuation.
- Buy : above ₹1445.
- Stop loss: ₹1375.
- Target price: ₹1560 (2 Months)
CAMS (Cmp 677.40)
CAMS: Buy above ₹680, stop ₹650 target ₹740 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: Computer Age Management Services Limited (CAMS) is India's top technology-driven financial infrastructure and service provider, it acts as the primary registrar and transfer agent (RTA) for the Indian mutual fund industry, holding a market share of about 68%. After nearly 3 months of decline, a strong reversal triggered by a positive Relative Strength Index (RSI) divergence is signalling signs of a revival in Capital market sector. Now , alongwith some consistent positive vibes across the board. With a strong thrust above there recent value resistance around 500 could carry the prices higher. Consider going long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 45.44,
- 52-week high: ₹844.80,
- Volume: 1.13M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹610, resistance at ₹750.
- Risk factors: Over-dependence on a single sector, SEBI Interventions and AUM Dynamics.
- Buy : above ₹680.
- Stop loss: ₹650.
- Target price: ₹740 (2 Months)
Stock market recap
Sectorally, pharma, realty, media, and consumer-oriented stocks outperformed, while private banks, financial services, and IT stocks remained under pressure. Tata Consumer Products emerged as one of the strongest gainers after reporting stable quarterly earnings, while Bharti Airtel advanced on positive telecom sector developments. On the downside, heavyweights such as TCS, Infosys, SBI, Axis Bank, and Asian Paints weighed on the benchmarks amid profit booking and sector-specific weakness.
Market sentiment remained cautious due to elevated crude oil prices above $115 per barrel, persistent FII selling, and uncertainty surrounding upcoming US Federal Reserve policy decisions.
Outlook for trading
The lead into the November series has been quite demanding as the large-scale volatility has left every trader wondering if more steam is left to the upside. Despite regular gaps that threatens the sentiment the hope of bullishness is seen holding. As markets have been chopping and turning thus not giving complete clarity yet. The situation continues to be a dicey one as we are still not out of the woods yet.
Technically, Nifty managed to hold above key support around 22,600 and closed near its 20-day moving average, suggesting buying interest at lower levels. However, the 22,800 zone continues to act as a strong resistance barrier, and a sustained move above this level could pave the way for a rally towards 23,000. Overall, the session reflected a market in consolidation mode, with strong participation in broader markets offsetting weakness in index heavyweights.
With the constant attention of the market continuing to be fixed on the data coming out of the US we would be subjected to some knee jerk reaction. Till our quarterly results are completed we could experience some erratic market action as the current state of affairs may persist.
Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.
Disclaimer: The views and recommenraja dations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.