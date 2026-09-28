During the week, Nifty traded in a volatile range between 23,116.10 and 23,592.85, reflecting sharp intraday swings. The week began positively on 21 September, with Nifty gaining 0.29% to 23,414.30 and Sensex rising 0.76% to 74,858.99, supported by bargain buying in large-cap stocks and easing crude oil prices. However, broader markets failed to participate, as midcaps and smallcaps slipped, highlighting selective recovery.
Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 28 September
SummaryMarket expert Raja Venkatraman shares his top stock picks for 28 September. Here’s his technical outlook and trade strategy.
During the week, Nifty traded in a volatile range between 23,116.10 and 23,592.85, reflecting sharp intraday swings. The week began positively on 21 September, with Nifty gaining 0.29% to 23,414.30 and Sensex rising 0.76% to 74,858.99, supported by bargain buying in large-cap stocks and easing crude oil prices. However, broader markets failed to participate, as midcaps and smallcaps slipped, highlighting selective recovery.
About the Author
Raja Venkatraman is the co-founder of NeoTrader, where he heads the training division. He conducts both offline and live market workshops, seminars, and webinars. He has been working under the guidance of Dr C K Narayan, his mentor and founder of Growth Avenues, for more than 20 years. He is an active trader in multiple asset classes, and actively shares his views on YouTube, blogs at NeoTrader, and on reputed news channels and websites. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
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