Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 28 September

Moving on to the daily chart we note that there has been a significantly high Put writing on Friday with an attempt to defend the lower levels . This signifies that the declines have been used as a good opportunity to go long. In the last few weeks dip buy strategy seems to be paying off and, in this situation, too we note that the lower channel of the modified Pitchfork acts as a strong support and till the levels around 21500 is not violated one can look to hold their position. Volume build up has been significant and the revival from hereon could lead the Nifty to 22300 this week. As far as monthly ranges are concerned, we had a strong decline of 1000 points in September, and the momentum we are going through one can expect more action in the coming days.