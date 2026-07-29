Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 29 July

Stock market recap: Indian markets stayed largely flat on Tuesday as investors paused ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy decision. The Nifty 50 slipped 0.04% to 23,985.35, while the Sensex eased 0.09% to 76,765.92.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
CAMS (Cmp 800.30)
- Why it’s recommended: Computer Age Management Services Limited (CAMS) is India's top technology-driven financial infrastructure and service provider, it acts as the primary registrar and transfer agent (RTA) for the Indian mutual fund industry, holding a market share of about 68%. After nearly 3 months of consolidation, strong support from the Tenkan Sen and Kijun Sen is signalling signs of a revival in the capital market sector, along with some consistent positive vibes across the board. With a strong thrust above there recent value resistance around 500 could carry the prices higher. Consider going long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 45.44,
- 52-week high: ₹844.80,
- Volume: 1.07M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹750, resistance at ₹950.
- Risk factors: Over-dependence on a single sector, SEBI Interventions and AUM Dynamics.
- Buy : above ₹801.
- Stop loss: ₹765.
- Target price: ₹885 (2 Months)
ESCORTS (Cmp 3009.90)
- Why it’s recommended: Escorts Kubota Limited is a major Indian engineering conglomerate specializing in agricultural machinery, construction equipment, and railway parts. The stock after a phase of sharp decline in the Auto sector and has been performing well after some sharp profit booking in April and May 2026. The revival has been sparked by July 2026 Q1 numbers is indicating a promising outlook has seen a sharp upmove unfolding. With an uptick seen in the sector the Relative Strength Index and a possible upmove and is now moving higher. Consider going long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio: 24.46,
- 52-week high: ₹4171.35,
- Volume: 219.72K
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹2800, resistance at ₹3500.
- Risk factors: Business cyclicality, raw material price volatility, and intense market competition.
- Buy : above ₹3015
- Stop loss: ₹2870
- Target price: ₹3325 (2 Months)
DLF (Cmp 663.05)
- Why it’s recommended: DLF Limited is India's largest publicly listed real estate company that builds residential, commercial, and retail properties across multiple states. The stock has been performing well after some sharp profit booking the prices reached into the Tenkan Sen and Kijun Sen to slip into consolidation to demonstrate a spirited rise to start the week. With a long body candle in play we can see that the trends are seen reviving. Go Long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 43.91,
- 52-week high: ₹805.25,
- Volume: 6.02M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹600, resistance at ₹800.
- Risk factors: Geographic concentration, cyclical demand, and execution challenges.
- Buy : above ₹665
- Stop loss: ₹640
- Target price: ₹735 (2 Months)
Indian markets stayed largely flat on Tuesday, as investors paused ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy decision. The Nifty 50 slipped 0.04% to 23,985.35, while the Sensex eased 0.09% to 76,765.92.
IT stocks stole the spotlight, climbing 3.3% and cushioning broader declines. The sector has rallied 5.7% in just two sessions after Jefferies upgraded its outlook, with limited exposure to the global AI capex selloff helping sentiment. Coforge surged 10.3% on strong quarterly earnings, while Hindustan Unilever tumbled 7%—its worst day in six years—after disappointing results. Coal India also dropped 4.1% on a profit miss.