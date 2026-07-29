Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 29 July

A look at Bank Nifty indicates that the move below a critical 55500 region is a threat for a drop till 53800. A move below 53800 on Bank Nifty spot would be a crucial is given away the bulls will attempt to rebound. Bank Nifty is a sector that should be tracked. Once 59000 is exceeded we could look at stock specific action where there are divergent views been displayed across all the component stocks. PSU Banks and Private banks are working slowly, and the erratic vibes from the private sector being exhibited are making it difficult for the Bank Nifty to recover. This in turn will spill over to the other sectors like Auto, Realty and Finance. Despite markets on Monday showing some prowess of a recovery the inability of Bank Nifty to clear the 59000 mark seems limited in this curtailed week. Till then, this index holds the key for some trends to emerge.