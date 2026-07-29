Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 29 July

Stock market recap: Indian markets stayed largely flat on Tuesday as investors paused ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy decision. The Nifty 50 slipped 0.04% to 23,985.35, while the Sensex eased 0.09% to 76,765.92.
Stock market recap: Indian markets stayed largely flat on Tuesday as investors paused ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy decision. The Nifty 50 slipped 0.04% to 23,985.35, while the Sensex eased 0.09% to 76,765.92.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
CAMS (Cmp 800.30)
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
CAMS (Cmp 800.30)
- Why it’s recommended: Computer Age Management Services Limited (CAMS) is India's top technology-driven financial infrastructure and service provider, it acts as the primary registrar and transfer agent (RTA) for the Indian mutual fund industry, holding a market share of about 68%. After nearly 3 months of consolidation, strong support from the Tenkan Sen and Kijun Sen is signalling signs of a revival in the capital market sector, along with some consistent positive vibes across the board. With a strong thrust above there recent value resistance around 500 could carry the prices higher. Consider going long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 45.44,
- 52-week high: ₹844.80,
- Volume: 1.07M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹750, resistance at ₹950.
- Risk factors: Over-dependence on a single sector, SEBI Interventions and AUM Dynamics.
- Buy : above ₹801.
- Stop loss: ₹765.
- Target price: ₹885 (2 Months)
ESCORTS (Cmp 3009.90)
- Why it’s recommended: Escorts Kubota Limited is a major Indian engineering conglomerate specializing in agricultural machinery, construction equipment, and railway parts. The stock after a phase of sharp decline in the Auto sector and has been performing well after some sharp profit booking in April and May 2026. The revival has been sparked by July 2026 Q1 numbers is indicating a promising outlook has seen a sharp upmove unfolding. With an uptick seen in the sector the Relative Strength Index and a possible upmove and is now moving higher. Consider going long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio: 24.46,
- 52-week high: ₹4171.35,
- Volume: 219.72K
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹2800, resistance at ₹3500.
- Risk factors: Business cyclicality, raw material price volatility, and intense market competition.
- Buy : above ₹3015
- Stop loss: ₹2870
- Target price: ₹3325 (2 Months)
DLF (Cmp 663.05)
- Why it’s recommended: DLF Limited is India's largest publicly listed real estate company that builds residential, commercial, and retail properties across multiple states. The stock has been performing well after some sharp profit booking the prices reached into the Tenkan Sen and Kijun Sen to slip into consolidation to demonstrate a spirited rise to start the week. With a long body candle in play we can see that the trends are seen reviving. Go Long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 43.91,
- 52-week high: ₹805.25,
- Volume: 6.02M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹600, resistance at ₹800.
- Risk factors: Geographic concentration, cyclical demand, and execution challenges.
- Buy : above ₹665
- Stop loss: ₹640
- Target price: ₹735 (2 Months)
Indian markets stayed largely flat on Tuesday, as investors paused ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy decision. The Nifty 50 slipped 0.04% to 23,985.35, while the Sensex eased 0.09% to 76,765.92.
IT stocks stole the spotlight, climbing 3.3% and cushioning broader declines. The sector has rallied 5.7% in just two sessions after Jefferies upgraded its outlook, with limited exposure to the global AI capex selloff helping sentiment. Coforge surged 10.3% on strong quarterly earnings, while Hindustan Unilever tumbled 7%—its worst day in six years—after disappointing results. Coal India also dropped 4.1% on a profit miss.
Oil prices softened, with Brent crude sliding to $86 a barrel amid easing West Asia tensions. Analysts noted that if the conflict stabilizes, India could regain favor among foreign investors. Small-caps fell 0.2%, mid-caps edged up 0.1%, and 10 of 16 sectors closed lower, reflecting cautious positioning ahead of the Fed’s decision.
Outlook for Trading
Bank Nifty has been weaker in comparison to Nifty and the sustained bearish pressure seen on every rally indicating that it is inclined for some downward bias as the trends are unable to head higher. While sector rotation is happening, we are reaching a point where the indices have become divergent.
HDFC Bank has been under a great deal of stress post its Q1 numbers, and it's showing on the Bank Nifty as well. The stock could not impact the market condition much however the trends were expected to head into the upper end of the value resistance zone as the indicators were tiring out. The rise witnessed in Bank Nifty is seen struggling as the attempt to hold on is seen fizzling out as bearish pressure is emerging at higher levels. Currently , due to lack of triggers we are witnessing a ranging action that could keep the trends from recovering swiftly.
A look at Bank Nifty indicates that the move below a critical 55500 region is a threat for a drop till 53800. A move below 53800 on Bank Nifty spot would be a crucial is given away the bulls will attempt to rebound. Bank Nifty is a sector that should be tracked. Once 59000 is exceeded we could look at stock specific action where there are divergent views been displayed across all the component stocks. PSU Banks and Private banks are working slowly, and the erratic vibes from the private sector being exhibited are making it difficult for the Bank Nifty to recover. This in turn will spill over to the other sectors like Auto, Realty and Finance. Despite markets on Monday showing some prowess of a recovery the inability of Bank Nifty to clear the 59000 mark seems limited in this curtailed week. Till then, this index holds the key for some trends to emerge.
Meanwhile, the current scenario has shifted to some ad hoc action as Nifty fails to move above 24100, which is the immediate resistance for some bullish revival as well as the max pain point that will continue to halt any progress. With the Open Interest data clearly indicating a hurdles at higher levels one should keep tracking a 30-minute range breakout on Wednesday and above this level for creating some long.
As indices are showing some hesitation ahead of the event, we need to see how the trends would emerge post the Federal Reserve meet . At the current juncture not, much inclination is seen to move higher one should look to participate in some stock specific action.
We continue to maintain that the dip remains a buy opportunity and one should hold on to the bullish bias as the gap region now around 23800 could now be the revised support zone for the reaction that may emerge in the coming sessions. The last two sessions we are observing that the dips that emerge a buying interest on dip fuelled a strong surge. In coming sessions, we now have a clear zone defined for longs where Nifty would look at 23500 as the immediate support to breach.
Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.