Finally, the resistances were briefly breached only to witness some sell off at higher levels. The repeated sell off at higher levels keeps challenging the sentiment as we head into the next series. At such times its best to stay light and keep participating.
Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 29 June
SummaryMarket expert Raja Venkatraman shares his top stock picks for 29 June. Here’s his technical outlook and trade strategy.
Finally, the resistances were briefly breached only to witness some sell off at higher levels. The repeated sell off at higher levels keeps challenging the sentiment as we head into the next series. At such times its best to stay light and keep participating.
About the Author
Raja Venkatraman is the co-founder of NeoTrader, where he heads the training division. He conducts both offline and live market workshops, seminars, and webinars. He has been working under the guidance of Dr C K Narayan, his mentor and founder of Growth Avenues, for more than 20 years. He is an active trader in multiple asset classes, and actively shares his views on YouTube, blogs at NeoTrader, and on reputed news channels and websites. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More