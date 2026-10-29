Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 29 October

The entire week has transpired with not much of contribution from the indices thus leading us to a conclusion of a labored approach for the road ahead. The Relative Strength Index has shown a complete lack of enthusiasm as the overall scenario remained in a state of confusion below 50 levvels. The prices are getting stuck at the Tenkan Sen and Kijun Sen thus leading to a conclusion that the trends are still discovering the way ahead. The Option data indicates that the PCR has moved above 1 that indicates that the Max pain point is at 22700 which will continue to be at an inflexion point in the days ahead.