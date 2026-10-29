Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 29 October

Disappointing scenario continued to emanate in the Nifty expiry session leading to high level of frustration that is triggering the lack of participation. The overseas negative cues continue to pile up resulting in a state of concern across the board.
Indian equity markets remained range-bound and volatile on 28 October 2026, as the Nifty struggled for clear direction around the 22,700–22,800 zone, while the Sensex held a mildly positive bias. Selective buying in defensive and consumption-oriented names supported the indices, even as some heavyweight financial and technology stocks faced profit booking.