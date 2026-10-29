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Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 29 October

Raja Venkatraman
5 min read29 Oct 2026, 06:16 AM IST
Market expert Raja Venkatraman shares his top stock picks for today, 29 October.
Summary

Market expert Raja Venkatraman shares his top stock picks for today, 29 October. Here’s his technical outlook and trade strategy.

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Disappointing scenario continued to emanate in the Nifty expiry session leading to high level of frustration that is triggering the lack of participation. The overseas negative cues continue to pile up resulting in a state of concern across the board.

Disappointing scenario continued to emanate in the Nifty expiry session leading to high level of frustration that is triggering the lack of participation. The overseas negative cues continue to pile up resulting in a state of concern across the board.

Indian equity markets remained range-bound and volatile on 28 October 2026, as the Nifty struggled for clear direction around the 22,700–22,800 zone, while the Sensex held a mildly positive bias. Selective buying in defensive and consumption-oriented names supported the indices, even as some heavyweight financial and technology stocks faced profit booking.

Indian equity markets remained range-bound and volatile on 28 October 2026, as the Nifty struggled for clear direction around the 22,700–22,800 zone, while the Sensex held a mildly positive bias. Selective buying in defensive and consumption-oriented names supported the indices, even as some heavyweight financial and technology stocks faced profit booking.

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

GESHIP (Cmp 1559.90)

GESHIP: Buy above 1565, stop 1505 target 1695 (Multiday)

  • Why it’s recommended:The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited (GE Shipping), traded as GESHIP, is India's largest private sector shipping and oilfield services provider. Post a volatile phase from May 2026 the stock is now witnessing a revival from deep oversold levels. With a positive newsflow about its acquisition we can see the strong thrust in the momentum. As he Tenkan Sen and Kijun Sen acts as a strong set of supports with support from Relative Strength Index(RSI) could help the prices rebound. Go long.
  • Key metrics:
    • P/E Ratio : 7.14,
    • 52-week high: 1798
    • Volume: 488.81K
  • Technical analysis: Support at 1350, resistance at 1700.
  • Risk factors: Risks inherent to global maritime trade, asset cycles, and geopolitical tensions.
  • Buy : above 1565.
  • Stop loss: 1505.
  • Target price: 1695 (2 Months)

Also Read | Silver imports surge at India’s bullion exchange after lull

LGEINDIA (Cmp 1690.60)

LGEINDIA: Buy above 1691, stop 1605 target 1850 (Multiday)

  • Why it’s recommended:

LG Electronics India Limited (LGEINDIA) is one of the most prominent consumer durables and home appliances companies in India. The stock had been recommended earlier as well in our article and it continues to perform quite robustly. The strong uptrend remains intact and despite some turbulence in the market the dips are used to buy into. As steady volume build-up is seen we can look at how this counter is able to generate steady upward momentum. The reaction from every swing pullback augurs well look to go long.

  • Key metrics:
    • P/E: 62.55,
    • 52-week high: 1825,
    • Volume: 233.88K
  • Technical analysis: Support at 1590, resistance at 1900.
  • Risk factors: Raw Material Price Volatility & Supply Chain, Intense Market Competition.
  • Buy : above 1691.
  • Stop loss: 1605.
  • Target price: 1850 (2 Months)

Also Read | In market debut, Jio dethrones Airtel as largest telecom player

HBLENGINE (Cmp 809.95)

HBLENGINE: Buy above 810, stop 765 target 890 (Multiday)

  • Why it’s recommended:⁠ HBL Engineering Limited (traded as HBLENGINE on the NSE, and formerly known as HBL Power Systems Ltd) is a prominent, research-driven Indian engineering company headquartered in Hyderabad. After nearly 3 months of decline, a strong reversal triggered by a positive Relative Strength Index (RSI) divergence is signalling signs of a revival in Capital market sector. Now , alongwith some consistent positive vibes across the board. With a strong thrust above there recent value resistance around 800 could carry the prices higher. Consider going long.
  • Key metrics:
    • P/E: 29.40,
    • 52-week high: 1121.95,
    • Volume: 1.66M
  • Technical analysis: Support at 700, resistance at 950.
  • Risk factors: Government Multi-Vendor Policies,Collateral Cyclicality in Industrial Segments and Small-Cap Stock Volatility .
  • Buy : above 810.
  • Stop loss: 765.
  • Target price: 890 (2 Months)

Stock market recap

Indian equity markets remained range-bound and volatile on October 28, 2026, as the Nifty struggled for clear direction around the 22,700–22,800 zone, while the Sensex held a mildly positive bias. Selective buying in defensive and consumption-oriented names supported the indices, even as some heavyweight financial and technology stocks faced profit booking.

Broader markets continued to outperform, with sustained interest in midcap and smallcap stocks reflecting healthy domestic risk appetite. Pharma, realty, and consumer-focused counters provided support, while quarterly earnings drove sharp stock-specific moves—strong results attracted buying, whereas weak numbers triggered corrections.

Sentiment remained cautious amid elevated crude oil prices, foreign institutional selling, and uncertainty over global central bank policies. Technically, the Nifty held above the key 22,600 support, indicating demand at lower levels, but resistance around 22,800–23,000 limited upside. Overall, the market was in a consolidation phase, with participants awaiting fresh triggers from earnings, global cues, and institutional flows.

Outlook for trading

A muted start to the November series has led to some confusion as the trends remained subdued overall as there is still lack of clarity that is continuing to keep the recovery at bay. However, a continued buying at lower levels has helped the prices recover n a regular basis in the last 3 days. With the global market remaining tense due to geopolitical newsflow the higher levels remained pressured.

The entire week has transpired with not much of contribution from the indices thus leading us to a conclusion of a labored approach for the road ahead. The Relative Strength Index has shown a complete lack of enthusiasm as the overall scenario remained in a state of confusion below 50 levvels. The prices are getting stuck at the Tenkan Sen and Kijun Sen thus leading to a conclusion that the trends are still discovering the way ahead. The Option data indicates that the PCR has moved above 1 that indicates that the Max pain point is at 22700 which will continue to be at an inflexion point in the days ahead.

With the constant attention of the market continuing to be fixed on the data coming out of the US we would be subjected to some knee jerk reaction. Till our quarterly results are completed we could experience some erratic market action as the current state of affairs may persist.

Also Read | Jio Platforms bucks mega-IPO trend with a strong opening

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Gift this article

Topics

    Meet the Author

    Raja Venkatraman

    Raja Venkatraman is the co-founder of NeoTrader, where he heads the training division. He conducts bRead more

    oth offline and live market workshops, seminars, and webinars. He has been working under the guidance of Dr C K Narayan, his mentor and founder of Growth Avenues, for more than 20 years. He is an active trader in multiple asset classes, and actively shares his views on YouTube, blogs at NeoTrader, and on reputed news channels and websites. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

    Read Less
    Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events, JIO IPO Listing Today LIVE and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
    HomeMarketsStock MarketsRaja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 29 October

    Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 29 October

    Raja Venkatraman
    5 min read29 Oct 2026, 06:16 AM IST
    Market expert Raja Venkatraman shares his top stock picks for today, 29 October.
    Summary

    Market expert Raja Venkatraman shares his top stock picks for today, 29 October. Here’s his technical outlook and trade strategy.

    Gift this article

    Disappointing scenario continued to emanate in the Nifty expiry session leading to high level of frustration that is triggering the lack of participation. The overseas negative cues continue to pile up resulting in a state of concern across the board.

    Disappointing scenario continued to emanate in the Nifty expiry session leading to high level of frustration that is triggering the lack of participation. The overseas negative cues continue to pile up resulting in a state of concern across the board.

    Indian equity markets remained range-bound and volatile on 28 October 2026, as the Nifty struggled for clear direction around the 22,700–22,800 zone, while the Sensex held a mildly positive bias. Selective buying in defensive and consumption-oriented names supported the indices, even as some heavyweight financial and technology stocks faced profit booking.

    Indian equity markets remained range-bound and volatile on 28 October 2026, as the Nifty struggled for clear direction around the 22,700–22,800 zone, while the Sensex held a mildly positive bias. Selective buying in defensive and consumption-oriented names supported the indices, even as some heavyweight financial and technology stocks faced profit booking.

    Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

    GESHIP (Cmp 1559.90)

    GESHIP: Buy above 1565, stop 1505 target 1695 (Multiday)

    • Why it’s recommended:The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited (GE Shipping), traded as GESHIP, is India's largest private sector shipping and oilfield services provider. Post a volatile phase from May 2026 the stock is now witnessing a revival from deep oversold levels. With a positive newsflow about its acquisition we can see the strong thrust in the momentum. As he Tenkan Sen and Kijun Sen acts as a strong set of supports with support from Relative Strength Index(RSI) could help the prices rebound. Go long.
    • Key metrics:
      • P/E Ratio : 7.14,
      • 52-week high: 1798
      • Volume: 488.81K
    • Technical analysis: Support at 1350, resistance at 1700.
    • Risk factors: Risks inherent to global maritime trade, asset cycles, and geopolitical tensions.
    • Buy : above 1565.
    • Stop loss: 1505.
    • Target price: 1695 (2 Months)

    Also Read | Silver imports surge at India’s bullion exchange after lull

    LGEINDIA (Cmp 1690.60)

    LGEINDIA: Buy above 1691, stop 1605 target 1850 (Multiday)

    • Why it’s recommended:

    LG Electronics India Limited (LGEINDIA) is one of the most prominent consumer durables and home appliances companies in India. The stock had been recommended earlier as well in our article and it continues to perform quite robustly. The strong uptrend remains intact and despite some turbulence in the market the dips are used to buy into. As steady volume build-up is seen we can look at how this counter is able to generate steady upward momentum. The reaction from every swing pullback augurs well look to go long.

    • Key metrics:
      • P/E: 62.55,
      • 52-week high: 1825,
      • Volume: 233.88K
    • Technical analysis: Support at 1590, resistance at 1900.
    • Risk factors: Raw Material Price Volatility & Supply Chain, Intense Market Competition.
    • Buy : above 1691.
    • Stop loss: 1605.
    • Target price: 1850 (2 Months)

    Also Read | In market debut, Jio dethrones Airtel as largest telecom player

    HBLENGINE (Cmp 809.95)

    HBLENGINE: Buy above 810, stop 765 target 890 (Multiday)

    • Why it’s recommended:⁠ HBL Engineering Limited (traded as HBLENGINE on the NSE, and formerly known as HBL Power Systems Ltd) is a prominent, research-driven Indian engineering company headquartered in Hyderabad. After nearly 3 months of decline, a strong reversal triggered by a positive Relative Strength Index (RSI) divergence is signalling signs of a revival in Capital market sector. Now , alongwith some consistent positive vibes across the board. With a strong thrust above there recent value resistance around 800 could carry the prices higher. Consider going long.
    • Key metrics:
      • P/E: 29.40,
      • 52-week high: 1121.95,
      • Volume: 1.66M
    • Technical analysis: Support at 700, resistance at 950.
    • Risk factors: Government Multi-Vendor Policies,Collateral Cyclicality in Industrial Segments and Small-Cap Stock Volatility .
    • Buy : above 810.
    • Stop loss: 765.
    • Target price: 890 (2 Months)

    Stock market recap

    Indian equity markets remained range-bound and volatile on October 28, 2026, as the Nifty struggled for clear direction around the 22,700–22,800 zone, while the Sensex held a mildly positive bias. Selective buying in defensive and consumption-oriented names supported the indices, even as some heavyweight financial and technology stocks faced profit booking.

    Broader markets continued to outperform, with sustained interest in midcap and smallcap stocks reflecting healthy domestic risk appetite. Pharma, realty, and consumer-focused counters provided support, while quarterly earnings drove sharp stock-specific moves—strong results attracted buying, whereas weak numbers triggered corrections.

    Sentiment remained cautious amid elevated crude oil prices, foreign institutional selling, and uncertainty over global central bank policies. Technically, the Nifty held above the key 22,600 support, indicating demand at lower levels, but resistance around 22,800–23,000 limited upside. Overall, the market was in a consolidation phase, with participants awaiting fresh triggers from earnings, global cues, and institutional flows.

    Outlook for trading

    A muted start to the November series has led to some confusion as the trends remained subdued overall as there is still lack of clarity that is continuing to keep the recovery at bay. However, a continued buying at lower levels has helped the prices recover n a regular basis in the last 3 days. With the global market remaining tense due to geopolitical newsflow the higher levels remained pressured.

    The entire week has transpired with not much of contribution from the indices thus leading us to a conclusion of a labored approach for the road ahead. The Relative Strength Index has shown a complete lack of enthusiasm as the overall scenario remained in a state of confusion below 50 levvels. The prices are getting stuck at the Tenkan Sen and Kijun Sen thus leading to a conclusion that the trends are still discovering the way ahead. The Option data indicates that the PCR has moved above 1 that indicates that the Max pain point is at 22700 which will continue to be at an inflexion point in the days ahead.

    With the constant attention of the market continuing to be fixed on the data coming out of the US we would be subjected to some knee jerk reaction. Till our quarterly results are completed we could experience some erratic market action as the current state of affairs may persist.

    Also Read | Jio Platforms bucks mega-IPO trend with a strong opening

    Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

    Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

    Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

    Gift this article

    Topics

      Meet the Author

      Raja Venkatraman

      Raja Venkatraman is the co-founder of NeoTrader, where he heads the training division. He conducts bRead more

      oth offline and live market workshops, seminars, and webinars. He has been working under the guidance of Dr C K Narayan, his mentor and founder of Growth Avenues, for more than 20 years. He is an active trader in multiple asset classes, and actively shares his views on YouTube, blogs at NeoTrader, and on reputed news channels and websites. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

      Read Less
      Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events, JIO IPO Listing Today LIVE and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
      HomeMarketsStock MarketsRaja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 29 October
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