Indian benchmark indices carried forward their winning momentum through the week ended 31 July, with the Nifty reclaiming the 24,400 mark, supported by broad-based buying across most sectors except FMCG and IT.
Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 3 August
SummaryMarket expert Raja Venkatraman shares his top stock picks for 3 August. Here’s his technical outlook and trade strategy.
Indian benchmark indices carried forward their winning momentum through the week ended 31 July, with the Nifty reclaiming the 24,400 mark, supported by broad-based buying across most sectors except FMCG and IT.
About the Author
Raja Venkatraman is the co-founder of NeoTrader, where he heads the training division. He conducts both offline and live market workshops, seminars, and webinars. He has been working under the guidance of Dr C K Narayan, his mentor and founder of Growth Avenues, for more than 20 years. He is an active trader in multiple asset classes, and actively shares his views on YouTube, blogs at NeoTrader, and on reputed news channels and websites. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
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