Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 3 August.

Indian benchmark indices carried forward their winning momentum through the week ended 31 July, with the Nifty reclaiming the 24,400 mark, supported by broad-based buying across most sectors except FMCG and IT.
Indian benchmark indices carried forward their winning momentum through the week ended 31 July, with the Nifty reclaiming the 24,400 mark, supported by broad-based buying across most sectors except FMCG and IT.
On Friday, the Nifty 50 touched an intraday high of 24,429.40, though profit booking in the final hour pared part of the gains.
On Friday, the Nifty 50 touched an intraday high of 24,429.40, though profit booking in the final hour pared part of the gains.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
THELEELA (Cmp 494.60)
- Why it’s recommended: THELEELA is India's largest institutionally owned pure-play luxury hospitality company that operates elite hotels and resorts under the iconic brand "The Leela". After spending nearly 12 months in a consolidating phase since listing the stock saw some firm upmove in June 2026. In the recent revival a sharp profit booking dragged the prices towards support at the TS & KS bands and the reversal gathered steam on Friday post the results. A promising long body candle to end the previous trading session despite some market sell off indicates some genuine buying interest. Go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio: 59.89
- 52-week high: ₹511,
- Volume: 2.2M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹400, resistance at ₹640.
- Risk factors: Industry cyclicality, high promoter pledge levels, and execution challenges.
- Buy: above ₹495.
- Stop loss: ₹465.
- Target price: ₹575 (2 Months)
TORNTPHARMA (Cmp 5123.10)
- Why it’s recommended: Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a leading Indian multinational pharmaceutical company specializing in cardiovascular, central nervous system, and gastro-intestinal therapies. After the recent reaction we can note that the strong thrust with support from the TS & KS bands has led to a strong breakout above the cloud region forming a nice rounding pattern revival. A strong long body candle augurs well for some upside if market retains some positive momentum. A rise in the DI indicates that we can look to initiate a long opportunity here for a push to higher levels. Go long now.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 91.35,
- 52-week high: ₹5140.70,
- Volume: 1.43M.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹4750, resistance at ₹5600.
- Risk factors: Heavy dependence on the U.S. market, regulatory compliance, and pricing pressures.
- Buy : above ₹5125
- Stop loss: ₹4875
- Target price: ₹5650 (2 Months)
M&M (Cmp 3398.50)
Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.