Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 3 June

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd (NSE: VIJAYA, BSE: 543350) is India's largest B2C-focused integrated diagnostic chain offering a wide array of pathology, radiology, and advanced imaging services. The stock had been recommended earlier as well in our article and it continues to perform quite robustly. The strong uptrend remains intact and despite some turbulence in the market the dips are used to buy into. As steady volume build-up is seen we can look at how this counter is able to generate steady upward momentum. The reaction from every swing pullback augurs well look to go long.