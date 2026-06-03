Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 3 June

Stock market recap: Trends struggled to hold gains as pressure built at higher levels. However, a key positive was the repeated intraday declines being quickly absorbed, with the index recovering each time to retain gains.
The key question now is whether 23,400 will act as a pivot level as the market enters the new series.
Indian equity markets ended Tuesday’s session on a positive note, with the Nifty 50 rising 100.95 points, or 0.43%, to close at 23,483.55. The index saw intraday volatility, slipping to a low of 23,229.15, before late-session buying helped it recover much of the earlier losses.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
VIJAYA (current market price ₹1317)
- Why it’s recommended: Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd (NSE: VIJAYA, BSE: 543350) is India's largest B2C-focused integrated diagnostic chain offering a wide array of pathology, radiology, and advanced imaging services. The stock had been recommended earlier as well in our article and it continues to perform quite robustly. The strong uptrend remains intact and despite some turbulence in the market the dips are used to buy into. As steady volume build-up is seen we can look at how this counter is able to generate steady upward momentum. The reaction from every swing pullback augurs well look to go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 76,
- 52-week high: ₹1379.30,
- Volume: 238.2K
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1225, resistance at ₹1500.
- Risk factors: Heavy geographic concentration in Hyderabad/South India, operational integration hurdles in new geographies, and a premium valuation.
- Buy: above ₹1320.
- Stop loss: ₹1265.
- Target price: ₹1450 (2 Months)
SYRMA (current market price ₹1166.80)
- Why it’s recommended: Syrma SGS Technology Ltd (SYRMA) is a prominent Indian Electronic System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) company, it specializes in turnkey electronics manufacturing and magnetic products for the automotive, medical etc. A rounding pattern at higher levels spells some positive accumulation happening in the stock. Post some profit booking after the Q4 numbers the stock has once again caught attention at lower levels. Look to go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 76.69,
- 52-week high: ₹1188,
- Volume: 2.27M.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1080, resistance at ₹1300.
- Risk factors: Customer reliance, working capital intensity, and margin pressure.
- Buy : above ₹1170
- Stop loss: ₹1120
- Target price: ₹1280 (2 Months)
SHYAMMETL (current market price ₹984.65)
- Why it’s recommended:Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd is a leading Indian integrated metal producer specializing in long steel products, ferro alloys, and power generation. A rounding pattern at higher levels spells some positive accumulation happening in the stock. The dips in the counter has been bought into as can be seen from the revival from the Tenkan Sen and Kijun Sen that is seen on the Daily chart. Post some profit booking after the Q4 numbers the stock has once again caught attention at lower levels. Look to go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 49.71,
- 52-week high: ₹1001,
- Volume: 771.61K.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹925, resistance at ₹1225.
- Risk factors: Commodity price volatility and cyclical nature of the industry.
- Buy : above ₹990
- Stop loss: ₹950
- Target price: ₹1090 (2 Months)
Stock Market | 2 June
On 2 June, Indian benchmark indices staged a volatile recovery, with the Nifty 50 closing comfortably above the 23,450 mark after a choppy session marked by early weakness and a strong afternoon rebound.
The market opened under pressure, as concerns over an unfavourable monsoon forecast, rising tensions in the Middle East and caution ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s policy decision kept investors on the sidelines, leaving trade range-bound through the morning.
Buying interest strengthened after the midday lull, lifting the Nifty from an intraday low of 23,229.15 to a high near 23,556.95, with the index eventually settling close to the day’s peak. The Sensex gained about 382.5 points to close at 74,649.84, while the Nifty rose 100.95 points to 23,483.55.
Market breadth stayed positive, with roughly 2,222 stocks advancing against 1,803 declines, indicating broad-based participation that helped offset early profit-taking by the close.