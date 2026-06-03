Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 3 June

Stock market recap: Trends struggled to hold gains as pressure built at higher levels. However, a key positive was the repeated intraday declines being quickly absorbed, with the index recovering each time to retain gains.
Stock market recap: Trends struggled to hold gains as pressure built at higher levels. However, a key positive was the repeated intraday declines being quickly absorbed, with the index recovering each time to retain gains.
The key question now is whether 23,400 will act as a pivot level as the market enters the new series.
The key question now is whether 23,400 will act as a pivot level as the market enters the new series.
Indian equity markets ended Tuesday’s session on a positive note, with the Nifty 50 rising 100.95 points, or 0.43%, to close at 23,483.55. The index saw intraday volatility, slipping to a low of 23,229.15, before late-session buying helped it recover much of the earlier losses.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
VIJAYA (current market price ₹1317)
- Why it’s recommended: Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd (NSE: VIJAYA, BSE: 543350) is India's largest B2C-focused integrated diagnostic chain offering a wide array of pathology, radiology, and advanced imaging services. The stock had been recommended earlier as well in our article and it continues to perform quite robustly. The strong uptrend remains intact and despite some turbulence in the market the dips are used to buy into. As steady volume build-up is seen we can look at how this counter is able to generate steady upward momentum. The reaction from every swing pullback augurs well look to go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 76,
- 52-week high: ₹1379.30,
- Volume: 238.2K
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1225, resistance at ₹1500.
- Risk factors: Heavy geographic concentration in Hyderabad/South India, operational integration hurdles in new geographies, and a premium valuation.
- Buy: above ₹1320.
- Stop loss: ₹1265.
- Target price: ₹1450 (2 Months)
SYRMA (current market price ₹1166.80)
- Why it’s recommended: Syrma SGS Technology Ltd (SYRMA) is a prominent Indian Electronic System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) company, it specializes in turnkey electronics manufacturing and magnetic products for the automotive, medical etc. A rounding pattern at higher levels spells some positive accumulation happening in the stock. Post some profit booking after the Q4 numbers the stock has once again caught attention at lower levels. Look to go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 76.69,
- 52-week high: ₹1188,
- Volume: 2.27M.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1080, resistance at ₹1300.
- Risk factors: Customer reliance, working capital intensity, and margin pressure.
- Buy : above ₹1170
- Stop loss: ₹1120
- Target price: ₹1280 (2 Months)
SHYAMMETL (current market price ₹984.65)
- Why it’s recommended:Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd is a leading Indian integrated metal producer specializing in long steel products, ferro alloys, and power generation. A rounding pattern at higher levels spells some positive accumulation happening in the stock. The dips in the counter has been bought into as can be seen from the revival from the Tenkan Sen and Kijun Sen that is seen on the Daily chart. Post some profit booking after the Q4 numbers the stock has once again caught attention at lower levels. Look to go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 49.71,
- 52-week high: ₹1001,
- Volume: 771.61K.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹925, resistance at ₹1225.
- Risk factors: Commodity price volatility and cyclical nature of the industry.
- Buy : above ₹990
- Stop loss: ₹950
- Target price: ₹1090 (2 Months)
Stock Market | 2 June
On 2 June, Indian benchmark indices staged a volatile recovery, with the Nifty 50 closing comfortably above the 23,450 mark after a choppy session marked by early weakness and a strong afternoon rebound.
The market opened under pressure, as concerns over an unfavourable monsoon forecast, rising tensions in the Middle East and caution ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s policy decision kept investors on the sidelines, leaving trade range-bound through the morning.
Buying interest strengthened after the midday lull, lifting the Nifty from an intraday low of 23,229.15 to a high near 23,556.95, with the index eventually settling close to the day’s peak. The Sensex gained about 382.5 points to close at 74,649.84, while the Nifty rose 100.95 points to 23,483.55.
Market breadth stayed positive, with roughly 2,222 stocks advancing against 1,803 declines, indicating broad-based participation that helped offset early profit-taking by the close.
Outlook for Trading
When the market opened with a gap down on Nifty expiry, it initially raised expectations of a further decline toward the much-discussed support at 23,200. However, a swift recovery after the early volatility triggered renewed buying momentum and briefly accelerated the rebound.
Overall, recent market behaviour continues to be heavily influenced by overseas developments. On several sessions, bullish starts have faded as intraday pullbacks cap gains and flatten price action. Tuesday was no exception, with the index largely holding near its highs but trading in a subdued, directionless manner. Intraday movement remained muted, leaving little for traders in what was an otherwise dull session.
In our previous week’s note, we had observed: “The moves are too tentative as yet to be meaningful from the point of view of drawing any specific conclusions. So, at best, one can only state that the declines appear to be on hold”. That assessment still holds. The market continues to churn within a narrow band, attempting higher levels, but those efforts remain lacklustre and lack conviction.
In currency markets, USDINR appears to have moved into a neutral zone after a phase of appreciation, with recent signs of revival suggesting increased volatility ahead of the RBI policy decision. The Reserve Bank of India, after some hesitation, has been actively selling dollars to contain depreciation pressure. However, with other global currencies also weakening against the dollar, rupee softness has persisted. As noted earlier, a weaker rupee is often accompanied by either range-bound or bearish equity market conditions—an alignment that is currently playing out.
On the daily charts, bearish pressure remains contained, with a meaningful shift in bias likely only if Nifty moves above 23,000. While the June series has opened on a volatile note, the broader outlook remains unclear, with no decisive trend emerging. A piercing candle formation on Tuesday has, however, created the possibility of another attempted recovery.
The 23,200–23,300 zone continues to act as a well-tested support area. Momentum indicators, particularly the Relative Strength Index (RSI), are showing early signs of divergence and will require confirmation before any trend reversal can be established. Longer-term trendline support is also expected to play a key role in stabilising price action.
With markets still closely tracking US data releases, short-term knee-jerk reactions are likely to persist. Until the earnings season gathers full momentum, this state of uncertainty and choppy trade may continue.
A look at the options data shows that the Max Pain level has now slipped to 23,500, suggesting that the near-term upside momentum remains capped in the absence of fresh tailwinds. With mixed signals across the market, traders continue to stay cautious as trends struggle for clear direction.
The Put-Call Ratio (PCR) has moved above 1, indicating a build-up of puts and a possible support zone forming around 23,300, where open interest concentration has shifted. Uncertainty on the geopolitical front continues to add to the hesitation in positioning.
Bank Nifty, however, is likely to remain in focus and may take directional cues from the upcoming RBI policy, with its underlying structure appearing relatively stronger than the broader market.
While indices remain range-bound and indecisive, stock-specific action continues to drive opportunities.
Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.